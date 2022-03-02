Magna Vista's Lawson finishes fourth at state indoor track meet; Bassett indoor track state results

Magna Vista senior Deontae Lawson finished fourth in the triple jump at the VHSL Class 3 indoor track state championship meet this week.

Lawson jumped 42-feet, 8.5-inches at Tuesday’s championship, held at Liberty University. He jumped 40-feet, 10.2-inches to win the Region 3D championship last week and qualify for states.

Lawson, the only Warrior who competed at the state championship, also finished 17th in the boys 55-meter dash, running the race in 6.75 seconds.

Bassett High School also sent three individuals and one relay team to compete at the state meet. Senior Gabe Divers was the Bengals best finisher, coming away seventh in the boys shot put with a best throw of 42-feet, 7-inches.

Brendon Easley finished tenth in the boys 55-meter hurdles with a time of 8.71 seconds. Easley was also the second leg of the Bengals boys 4x400 meter relay team that finished tenth with a time of 3:41.91. Kamierion Haith, Nathan Morrison, and Bryan Pearson also ran the relay.

Bassett sophomore Sienna Bailey finished 11th in the girls 3,200-meter run, running a time of 12:17.67.