Magna Vista's Martin makes Ferrum football commitment official

Rion Martin began his time with the Magna Vista football when he was in elementary school. He used to go to the team’s youth camps, and that’s when he got on the radar of Warriors varsity head coach Joe Favero.

Nearly a decade later, Martin finished his MVHS career with two First Team All-Piedmont District selections his senior year – all-purpose offense and defensive back. In his final season, he had 30 touchdowns, 17 through the air and 12 on the ground, and more 1,500 total yards of offense.

Martin’s leadership, both in numbers and off the field, caught the attention of college coaches, including one right up Highway 220. The Warriors senior committed this week to continue his football career at Ferrum College in the fall.

At a signing ceremony at MVHS earlier this week, Martin thanked the entire Warriors family for helping him reach the college level, and had a particularly special message for Favero.

“Coach Favero, he’s a different coach. He’s not like the others. It’s hard to talk about," Martin told reporters at the ceremony. "I remember... our last game of the season he told me I was an old school Warrior, and that meant something to me. I read about it in the newspaper about how he said every time that I go out and anything he tells me to do, or any coach, I just go out and do it, and listen to everything they tell me to do.

“I want to just thank everybody, from my coaches to teachers, principals, guidance counselors, even my friends, everyone, because if it wasn’t for them I wouldn’t be here now."

“Rion is a kid I’ve known for a long time,” Favero said. “I remember how athletic he was as a youth, and he’s come through our system and has been a guy that has worked really hard. He’s really passionate about football. He does things the right way. I’m really proud of him. He’s developed into a great young man.”

Martin was also a starter for the Warriors basketball team and runs outdoor track.

He’ll join a host of other former Magna Vista athletes now playing football at Ferrum, including receiver Tmadae Penn, fullback Michael Hairston, and linebacker Trimon Holland.

“They can kind of take me under their wing too,” Martin said of getting back with fellow Warriors.

Ferrum finished 6-4 in the fall while playing in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.

“I’m excited about meeting new people, new coaches, everyone. As soon as I got there to Ferrum they treated me like family. I could tell they took me in," Martin said.

Martin wanted to tell other young athletes in the area to never give up and block out any negativity. As someone who began his time with the Magna Vista football team when he was in elementary school, he’s proof that sticking with it can lead to something great.

“No matter what people tell you, don’t listen to it. If it’s anything negative keep it out of your mind and stay positive at all times,” he said. “You can do anything that you make yourself think about. You can just do anything you want to.”

“I’m really excited about him going to Ferrum and he can join some other Warriors up there,” Favero said. “They’ve got a good staff and I think he’ll be a good fit for them. I think he’s a kid that can play pretty soon for them and I can’t wait to see his college career develop.”