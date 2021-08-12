Magna Vista's McCrickard wins PD regular season golf match

Magna Vista junior Patrick McCrickard shot 77 and the Warriors tied Patrick County for second in the second Piedmont District regular season golf match Tuesday at Tuscarora Country Club in Danville.

McCrickard was the overall medalist on the day, winning by four strokes.

Magna Vista and Patrick County both shot 349 as a team, nine strokes behind the winner, Halifax County.

The PD teams will meet for a third time on Monday at Greens Folly Golf Course on South Boston.

Full results from Tuesday's match are listed below:

Piedmont District Golf Match No. 2

Tuesday at Tuscarora Country Club

1st Halifax - 340

- J. Cunningham 81

- Z. Rhodes 85

- L. Newton 86

- J. Morgan 88

- W. Long 91

- G. Upchurch 96

T-2nd Magna Vista - 349

- P. McCrickard 77 (medalist)

- L. Gardner 89