Magna Vista's Morris, Ramsey sign college letters Thursday

Two Magna Vista High School seniors committed on Thursday to play sports at the college level.

Warriors senior Delando Morris signed his letter of intent to play football at NCAA Division II Concord University in the fall. The Warriors linebacker was named Second Team All-Piedmont District as a sophomore in 2018, but missed all of his junior season after suffering an injury that required surgery.

Morris came back this spring for his senior season.

“I’m really proud of Delando,” MVHS football coach Joe Favero told reporters at Thursday’s signing. “When the season got pushed back I was really worried we weren’t ever going to get a chance to get him out there and get to coach him up and watch him play because he’s just an exciting player, a smart player.

“He’s going to do the things you ask him to do. I was really excited when we got the opportunity to get him out there this spring. I enjoyed coaching him, he’s a great kid. I know the way he approaches football and the way he approaches life and academics. He’s going to be a success at the next level.”

Morris said he chose Concord because he felt like the new coaching staff at the Athens, West Virginia school “is really going to turn the program around in the next couple of years,” he said.