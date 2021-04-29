Magna Vista's Morris, Ramsey sign college letters Thursday

Two Magna Vista High School seniors committed on Thursday to play sports at the college level.
Warriors senior Delando Morris signed his letter of intent to play football at NCAA Division II Concord University in the fall. The Warriors linebacker was named Second Team All-Piedmont District as a sophomore in 2018, but missed all of his junior season after suffering an injury that required surgery.
Morris came back this spring for his senior season.
“I’m really proud of Delando,” MVHS football coach Joe Favero told reporters at Thursday’s signing. “When the season got pushed back I was really worried we weren’t ever going to get a chance to get him out there and get to coach him up and watch him play because he’s just an exciting player, a smart player.
“He’s going to do the things you ask him to do. I was really excited when we got the opportunity to get him out there this spring. I enjoyed coaching him, he’s a great kid. I know the way he approaches football and the way he approaches life and academics. He’s going to be a success at the next level.”
Morris said he chose Concord because he felt like the new coaching staff at the Athens, West Virginia school “is really going to turn the program around in the next couple of years,” he said.
Concord announced the hiring of Dave Walker as the school’s head football coach in December of 2019. Prior to joining the Mountain Lions he was head coach at Martinsburg High School in West Virginia, where he won four straight Class AAA state championships, and eight state titles in all.
The Mountain Lions played just one game this spring season. They’ll open the 2021 season this fall.
Morris hopes to study to become a physical therapist.
“I feel like this will give the best opportunity to meet great people in a nice environment,” he said.
“Definitely want to thank everybody who came out today, all my family and friends. Big shout out to my Pops, we were always together. The coaches always being there supporting me when I needed help. It’s just been a long journey. When I had surgery it was hard because you didn’t know where you would be but I trusted God and knew I would be somewhere doing some big things one day.”
Magna Vista senior Kyle Ramsey also committed Thursday to play baseball at NCAA Division III Ferrum College.
The Warriors pitcher and utility player has played varsity for three seasons and was also a member of the Junior Mustangs last fall and the Post 42 Junior Legion team.
“Kyle is a great young man,” said MVHS baseball coach Sam Suite. “From Day 1 I knew he was going to be a special player. The work ethic that he’s showed and all the progress that he’s made is really special. I know he’s going to do great things at Ferrum.”
Ferrum is coached by Ryan Brittle, who took over the program in 2013. The Panthers are 9-20 this season and will finish the regular season on Friday.
“I chose Ferrum because when I went on my visit they really made me feel welcome and I was very comfortable when I went,” Ramsey said. "I’m excited for the opportunities that I can get there. They have a nice facility and indoor batting cages and things like that.”
Ramsey thanked his friends and family and Next Top Recruits for the support and help they’ve provided in his recruiting process.
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com