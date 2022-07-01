Magna Vista's Roderick Ross moves to new football program, but is never far from his community

A redshirt season and an extra year of eligibility has given Magna Vista High School graduate Roderick Ross a chance to take his talents to a new school, and he’s taking full advantage.

Ross spent four years at UVA-Wise, where he played football and studied sports marketing. He knew that, despite graduating this spring, he would have two years of sports eligibility left, thanks in part to the extra year given to all NCAA athletes who were enrolled in 2020 during the COVID-19 shutdown.

So, a week after the Cavaliers season ended last fall, he put his name in the transfer portal to find a place to play as a graduate transfer.

He found a new home at Wingate University, an NCAA Division II school located just outside of Charlotte, North Carolina, where he’ll join the football team this fall while pursuing his Master’s Degree in sports marketing.

Wingate plays in the South Atlantic Conference.

“I went on a lot of visits and when I went on the Wingate visit I just loved the atmosphere, loved the community,” Ross said in a recent phone interview. “The campus, the coaches, the players there. They welcomed me with open arms, and I just decided that’s where I wanted to go for the next two years.

“I want to say it felt like home… The campus is gorgeous, they have great facilities and I just fell in love with it.”

Another selling point for Ross was Wingate’s proximity to home. UVA-Wise is about four hours from Henry County, whereas Wingate is about two-and-a-half.

When Ross graduated from Magna Vista in 2018, he was considered small and a late bloomer, especially for an offensive lineman. It was the faith of his coaches at UVA-Wise, especially assistant head coach/offensive line coach Mike Compton, that pushed Ross to keep working hard and turn those challenges into strengths.

Ross said he’s always been blessed with coaches who pushed him and cared for him, starting with those at Magna Vista. Warriors football coach Joe Favero and other MVHS coaches have continued to keep up with Ross throughout his collegiate career.

“Coach Favero and others helped me along the way and got me to the path I was on. I came to UVA-Wise and my coach, Coach Compton, is one of my main reasons I progressed, not only on the field but in life as well,” Ross said. “Because he helped me to become a better man, on and off the field. So just being here, being coachable and putting everything I got into it, keeping my grades up and just trying to have a positive attitude about everything, really.”

Now, Ross is hoping to take what he’s learned from his own coaches and give that knowledge back to others.

Ross has been sure to maintain a relationship with the football program at Magna Vista and fellow Warriors. When he’s home over breaks, he and fellow MVHS graduate CJ Hughes, who now plays at Ferrum College, try to go to football workouts in Ridgeway, helping the coaches and answering players’ questions.

Ross stresses to young Warriors keeping their grades up, making sure they always go to class and practice, and working hard in the weight room.

“More like a mentor-type deal, because some things kids understand when it’s someone closer to their age versus, like, a coach,” Ross said. “I try to tell them everything that’s going to happen because I’ve already been through it. It’ll make it a little easier on them versus not having any knowledge of what they’re getting into.”

Being a college football player is important to Ross, but giving back to the next generation is just as important.

“I’ve always felt like it’s important for past generations to do things for our next generation, because our next generation is what’s going to be the future leaders of our country,” he said. “So I think putting that work ethic and that caring and nurturing spirt inside of them at a young age will carry with them on as they grow in their own lives.

“I feel like it’s good for me because, even though I’m young myself, it’s good for me to try to reach out to people who are younger than me to give them a better experience.”

Ross moved to Wingate this summer to begin working out with the team. The Bulldogs will open the season on at Shaw University on September 3.

Coaching one day is a possibility for Ross – his mom always stressed to him to have a backup plan – but he also enjoys working with social media and sports in general. His hope is to one day work with a professional sports team as part of a marketing or social media team.

Ross has hopes for what the people in his hometown see from him as an athlete, student, and person.

“I just hope that they see that I’m a hard worker, I have good work ethic, and I care about my community, because that’s where I was welcomed and I played, and I just love my community and I want to give back,” he said. “Because without my community and my past coaches and people that have been there for me I wouldn’t be where I am today.

“I tell people this all the time… Henry County, not even just athletics, but Henry County in general just has so much talent that I feel is overlooked that I want to be able to bring more eyes and more people back to Henry County so people can have more of an understanding of our great it actually is.

“I can’t stress enough that I’m very appreciative of my hometown and everything my community has done for me, not only on the field but supporting me in the classroom and just being there for me and just being helpful.”

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

