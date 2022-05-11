Magna Vista's Smith scores 100th career goal to help Warriors to senior night win

Morgan Smith scored the 100th goal of her career, part of a four goal night for the senior, to help Magna Vista’s girls soccer team to a 12-0 win over Bassett on Tuesday at Smith River Sports Complex.

Smith added an assist in the win.

Shanyah Spencer and Ava Walker both recorded hat tricks for the Warriors. Alondra Vera and Skylar Hopkins added one goal apiece, and Camille Underwood, Ava Walker and Baylie Coleman each had two assists.

Tuesday’s game was the final regular season contest for both the Warriors and Bengals.

Magna Vista goes into the Piedmont District tournament perfect in PD play this season. The Warriors are 15-1 on the year, and 12-0 in the district. By claiming the PD regular season title, they'll be the No. 1 seed in the district tournament, scheduled to begin next week.

Bassett finishes the regular season 5-9-1, and 5-6-1 in PD play. The Bengals are currently ranked fourth in the district.

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com