Magna Vista's Stowe leads list of All-Region 3D selections this spring

Magna Vista junior Reeves Stowe highlights a list of seven Warriors who were named to the All-Region 3D boys soccer team this season.

Stowe was named region co-player of the year. The junior was a defender part of the Warriors’ backline that allowed just 14 goals in 14 games and had six shutout wins on the season.

Magna Vista reached the VHSL Class 3 state semifinals and won the Region 3D championship for the first time in school history. The Warriors finished the season 12-2 overall and were Piedmont District co-champions.

Magna Vista coach John Athey was named Region 3D coach of the year.

Warriors forward Finley Underwood, midfielder Ian Betton, and defender William Bendall joined Stowe on the all-region first team list. Underwood scored 10 goals for the Warriors this season, despite playing limited minutes late in the year due to injury.

Betton scored the game-winning penalty kick goal in a 2-1 victory over Cave Spring in the Region 3D tournament finals.

Bassett High School midfielder Atzel Garcia-Lopez was also named First Team All-Region 3D after helping the Bengals to a 6-3 overall record this spring. The senior led Bassett with 10 assists this season, and was second on the team with six goals.