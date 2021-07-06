Magna Vista's Stowe leads list of All-Region 3D selections this spring

Magna Vista junior Reeves Stowe highlights a list of seven Warriors who were named to the All-Region 3D boys soccer team this season.
Stowe was named region co-player of the year. The junior was a defender part of the Warriors’ backline that allowed just 14 goals in 14 games and had six shutout wins on the season.
Magna Vista reached the VHSL Class 3 state semifinals and won the Region 3D championship for the first time in school history. The Warriors finished the season 12-2 overall and were Piedmont District co-champions.
Magna Vista coach John Athey was named Region 3D coach of the year.
Warriors forward Finley Underwood, midfielder Ian Betton, and defender William Bendall joined Stowe on the all-region first team list. Underwood scored 10 goals for the Warriors this season, despite playing limited minutes late in the year due to injury.
Betton scored the game-winning penalty kick goal in a 2-1 victory over Cave Spring in the Region 3D tournament finals.
Bassett High School midfielder Atzel Garcia-Lopez was also named First Team All-Region 3D after helping the Bengals to a 6-3 overall record this spring. The senior led Bassett with 10 assists this season, and was second on the team with six goals.
Bassett joined Magna Vista as PD co-champions, and were the No. 1 seed in the Region 3D tournament. The Bengals fell to region runners-up Cave Spring in the first round.
Two more Warriors and one Bengal were also named First Team All-Region 3D for their sports this spring. Magna Vista girls soccer players Morgan Smith and Brianna Bitz were named first team all-region after helping the Warriors to a 12-1 overall record and a trip to the Region 3D tournament championship game for the first time in school history.
Smith led the Warriors with 31 goals during the regular season, including seven games with at least three goals scored. Senior Bitz, a George Mason University soccer commit, had 22 goals during the regular season, including four games of at least three goals, and led the Warriors with 21 assists. Bitz had all three goals for MVHS in a 3-2 win over Christiansburg in the Region 3D tournament semifinals.
Bassett softball standout Jade Hylton was named first team all-region as a shortstop for the Bengals. Hylton, a junior, is verbally committed to play softball at UVA.
The full list of Magna Vista and Bassett all-region selections is below:
All-Region 3D
Boys Soccer
Co-Player of the Year—Reeves Stowe (MVHS)
Coach of the Year—John Athey (MVHS)
First Team
Forward—Finley Underwood (MVHS)
Midfield—Ian Betton (MVHS)
Midfield—Atzel Garcia-Lopez (BHS)
Defense—Reeves Stowe (MVHS)
At-Large—William Bendall Jr. (MVHS)
Second Team
Forward—Wil Gardner (MVHS)
Forward—Daniel Devivo (BHS)
Defense—Freddi Lopez (BHS)
Girls Soccer
First Team
Forward—Morgan Smith (MVHS)
Midfield—Brianna Bitz (MVHS)
Baseball
Second Team
Outfield—Kyle Ramsey (MVHS)
At-Large—Cade Varner (BHS)
Softball
First Team
Shortstop—Jade Hylton (BHS)
Second Team
First Base—Delaney Burris (MVHS)
Shortstop—McKenzie Vaught (MVHS)
Outfield—Trinity Gilbert (BHS)