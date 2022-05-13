Magna Vista's TaNashia Hairston signs with Shaw University women's basketball

The best girls basketball player in the Piedmont District over the last four years was TaNashia Hairston. She has the hardware to prove it.

Hairston, a senior at Magna Vista High School, was named Piedmont District player of the year in 2020 and 2022 (the award wasn’t given in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic). While helping the Warriors to a perfect 12-0 record in Piedmont District play, a district regular season and tournament title, and a trip to the Region 3D semifinals, Hairston was also Second Team All-State for VHSL Class 3, and First Team All-Region 3D.

Now, the Warrior will get the chance to show her basketball skills at the college level.

Hairston signed her letter of intent this week to play basketball at Shaw University, an NCAA Division II school in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Hairston averaged 20.4 points per game this season, and finished the year with 49 assists and 63 steals in 21 games. She eclipsed 1,000 points for her career with the Warriors during a game on January 14, despite missing her junior year due to the team not playing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“She was sought after by a bunch of different schools and ultimately she chose Shaw for not only their academic program but also their athletic program,” Magna Vista girls basketball coach Kyana Smith told reporters at this week's signing ceremony. “So we couldn’t be happier for her. We’re happy for any kid in our area that gets an opportunity to play at the next level, as few and far between that those chances come about.

“As far as her moving to to the next level, I know she’ll do great. She’s college basketball material, she’s an honor roll students, and I don’t think she’ll have any issues athletically, so I’m extremely happy for her.”

“I feel like it’s a great opportunity for me to play basketball and keep my grades up,” Hairston said of choosing Shaw. “Just getting exposure that I need to make it to the next level.”

The Bears compete in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association. The team was 10-15 this season, and finished fifth in the CIAA Northern Division.

Hairston thanked her friends, coaches, and family for their support over the last four years and during the recruiting process.

She also had a message for other young basketball players in the area.

“My friends, my coaches, my family, they pushed me to become who I am today and I don’t want to take that for granted.

“Just keep pushing and working hard. No matter what you go through, don’t let it be a downfall. Just keep going.”

“I’m extremely excited for TaNashia. I’m so happy for her. She’s been a great player for our program for four years,” Smith said. “It’s just a tremendous accomplishment.”