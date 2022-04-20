Magna Vista's Tania Starkie signs with Livingstone College track program

It’s rare for track athletes to excel in many different events. Tania Starkie’s excellence as a sprinter, hurdler, and jumper for the Magna Vista outdoor track and field team attracted the attention of college scouts.

Starkie committed this week to join the track and field program at Livingstone College in the fall. Livingstone is an NCAA Division II school in Salisbury, North Carolina. The Blue Bears are a member of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association.

At last spring’s Region 3D outdoor track and field championship, Starkie had six top-10 finishes: she was second in the 100 meter dash, ninth in the 200 meter dash, fourth in the 100 meter hurdles, fifth in the high jump, fourth in the long jump, and second in the triple jump.

The Warrior finished fifth in both the 100 meter dash (12.43 seconds) and 100 meter hurdles (16.45), seventh in the long jump (15-9.75), and 13th in the triple jump (32-1.25) at the 2021 VHSL Class 3 state outdoor track and field championship.

At Starkie’s signing this week, Magna Vista track coach Jherime Watkins said Livingstone will likely utilize Starkie’s skills across the board in track and field and turn her into a heptathlete. The heptathlon consists of hurdles, high jump, shot put, a 200 meter run, long jump, javelin throw, and an 800 meter run.

“Tania as an athlete, she’s one of the best,” Watkins said. “During workouts, she’ll push herself the whole way through. I’m excited to see her go on as a heptathlete, not just as a sprinter. She’ll go for jumping, she’ll go for running, and Livingstone will push her in throwing too, so this is going to be a fun experience for her.”

Starkie said she chose Livingstone because of the campus and the small class sizes, which she said will help her get to know her professors personally. The school has about 1,200 students.

“I’m looking forward to just getting better, having fun, stuff like that,” Starkie said.

Starkie, who was also a starter for the Magna Vista girls basketball team, didn’t have a sophomore track season due to the coronavirus pandemic. In 2019, she finished second in the 100 meter dash at the Region 3D outdoor track meet as a freshman.

“It’s been pretty fun,” Starkie said of her time at Magna Vista. “It was rough during COVID and coming back after, but it’s been a wild ride.”

“Tania has been a really good student-athlete,” said MVHS track coach John Schleuter. “Obviously made good grades and it’s paid dividends for her. She’s made her way to college now and we’re super excited for that.

“She’s had a lot of success in track and not spent the full amount of time on it, and I think that shows how great of an athlete that she is. She competes in multiple events in the field and running. We’re super excited for her to go to Livingstone and wish her great success and we’ll be keeping up with her along the way.”

Starkie had a message for youth in the area who may want to emulate her career, and gave thanks to those who helped her along the way.

“Just keep pushing. Don’t give up, don’t let up, just keep on. Even when it gets hard, just keep going,” she said. “Be a leader, be yourself, and know how much you affect your community just being you.

“I want to thank my mom, my sister, Tracy and Jazz, and my teammates and my coaches for pushing me to be the best I can be.”