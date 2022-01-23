Magna Vista's Tony Gravely picks up win at UFC 270

Magna Vista High School graduate Tony Gravely added a win to his UFC career on Saturday night.

Gravely, a 2009 graduate of MVHS who lists Martinsville as his hometown, defeated Saimon Oliveira, 30-27, Saturday at UFC 270 at The Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The win came in a 3-round unanimous decision.

The fight was a preliminary fight ahead of the night's main event between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane.

Gravely improves to 22-7 in his professional career with the win.

"You can always look back and think of stuff you could have done right, but its good to have those tough fights," Gravely told UFC reporters after the win. "He (Oliveira) always fights tough... he fights from bell to bell, and I knew that was that going to be the case, but I knew that cardio, wrestling would be a big factor.

"I'm sure when I watch it I'll say I should have done this, I should have done that, but at the end of the day I'm grateful to come out with a victory."

Gravely got kicked in the eye and caught in a guillotine by Oliveira in the first round, and said his opponent "kind of got a head start on that one."

The former Warrior, who won two wrestling state championships at Magna Vista and was a 2-time Southern Conference Champion at Appalachian State, said his wrestling background helped him get out of trouble early.

Gravely finished the fight with 11 takedowns.

"As a wrestler you're constantly in those positions," he said. "You shouldn't be, but it's just the way wrestling is, so I'm able to do it. Every day in practice people are grabbing my neck. I'm always having to defend. I could do that 50 times if I had to. The main thing is just keep fighting the hands and keep fighting in general."

Several takedowns in Round 2 helped Gravely add to his points total.

Oliveira attempted a second guillotine in the third round, but was unsuccessful as Gravely continued to add takedowns and points on the way to the win.

"I've wrestled the majority of my life so that's what I'd say I'm the best at," Gravely said. "I would have liked to have taken him down and him not get back up and got a finish, but I did what I had to do. I know I'm capable... whatever it took to get the job done."

Gravely, who signed a professional contract with UFC in 2019, was coming off of a loss to Nate Maness in his last UFC fight on September 18.

"I know what it's like to lose not too long ago, so just to win and get that bad taste out of your mouth feels good," he said. "You're coming off a loss, and leading up to this fight it's just a lot of stuff people go through in fights... It's been a rough one but I'm glad I got it done.

"To build from here and to get a win, you just keep going. I've been here before. I've lost before and I've always gotten better after every loss. It's a good, tough fight to get back on the horse, but next fight I'm looking to finish however I can get it... The main goal is to win."