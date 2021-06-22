Magna Vista's Tyler Johnson commits to Penn State football

Johnson's statement added: "First off I would like to thank God for putting me in this position and leading me all the way to this point. And I want to give a special thanks to my Mom and Dad who sacrificed so much of their time for me, being with the whole journey, and pushing me to to be the best I can be on and off the field, along with all the family and friends who have supported me. Also I would like to thank all of my coaches who believed and helped me along the way. And to all the schools who were recruited me, thank you for seeing my potential and giving me so much of your time. Nothing but love for all of you!"