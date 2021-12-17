Magna Vista's Tyler Johnson makes Penn State football commitment official

Magna Vista senior Tyler Johnson knew before the start of the season he would be a Penn State Nittany Lion next fall.

But that didn’t stop the Warriors’ everything-man from putting together one of his best high school seasons.

Johnson was named First Team All-Region 3D for three different positions: receiver, kick returner, defensive back. He had 555 rushing yards, 539 receiving yards, and 200 kick return yards this season, and scored a total of 13 touchdowns: seven receiving, four rushing, one kick return, and one on a defensive interception return.

The senior capped off his season by making his Penn State commitment official on Wednesday, signing his letter of intent to join the Nittany Lions in 2022.

Johnson signed on the first day on the NCAA’s early signing period for Division I football. He was one of 12 Penn State signees this week.

“I think everybody is proud of me. This is a big step in my life,” Johnson told reporters at Wednesday’s ceremony. “I’m really blessed and fortunate to have this opportunity because not many people get to have this, so I’m just taking all this in and hoping for the best.”

Johnson was Penn State’s only early signee who played high school football in Virginia, and was one of three wide receivers to sign.

The Warrior chose Penn State over 10 other offers, including offers from Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Vanderbilt, Purdue, Maryland, and Duke. He was rated the No. 12 prospect in Virginia by ESPN.

According to Magna Vista coach Joe Favero, Johnson will not be enrolling in college early, but will be at Penn State starting in June, one year after taking his official visit at the school.

“Really it was just a family atmosphere. When I got up there everybody bonded with me, from the players to the coaches, and I feel like that is important, having a family relationship throughout the players and coaches,” Johnson said of choosing Penn State. “That’s really a big reason why.”

“I can think back, his first offer was Old Dominion and how excited he and his family were about getting his first offer. And then after that spring season last year he just kind of exploded, offer after offer after offer,” Favero said. “My phone was blowing up, and he’s staying active being recruited. I know he was headed down to a couple schools and he went up to Penn State and just loved it.

“I remember when he called me on the phone and said, ‘Coach I’m going to go to Penn State,’ and how excited he was, and talking to their coaches afterwards and how excited they were about getting him. It’s a huge deal. We get a kid to go play in the Big Ten. It’s just a great opportunity for him.”

Penn State finished the regular season 7-5. They’ll take on Arkansas on January 1 in the Outback Bowl.

Favero praised Johnson’s work ethic, which helped him get to this point.

“He’s just a great football player,” Favero said. “He’s a player who came in and just worked hard and got better and better every week. He was always wanting to know what he could do to get better. He was a team-first guy. He was going to do whatever it took to make our team better, which was going to help him as well.”

“It was a lot of work getting to this point,” Johnson said. “Early mornings, late nights. All the Magna Vista coaches, I thank them because they put me through a lot, pushed me on and off the field. All my little league coaches, everybody all around me is always pushing me to be to best I can. That’s really a big part… I just thank everybody for staying with me through this whole process. My family, my coaches, friends. I’m just thankful and blessed for them.”

Johnson is Magna Vista's ninth NCAA Division I signee since Favero took over the Warriors in 2008, and is the school’s first 4-star rated player.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for my whole program to see the kind of exposure you can get and the level of success you can have coming out of here,” Favero said. “Even the big schools will find you no matter where you play and I think that was important for all the kids following him.”

Johnson had a message Wednesday for young football players in Henry County and Martinsville who hope to one day follow in his footsteps.

“Just keep doing your thing. Stay in the classroom,” he said. “You can’t play football without grades, so make sure you have the grades first, then football comes next, and then it’ll all come through.”

“I’m just proud of him for being such a good role model and leader and being a good teammate for this whole thing,” Favero said. “He had a lot of pressure on him. When you’re so successful everybody is kind of gunning for you and he handled that great. We’re proud of him and can’t wait to see his future.”