Mancino Craighead leaves Carlisle, takes girls basketball job at G.W.-Danville

A year after returning as girls basketball coach at Carlisle School, Mancino Craighead has resigned the position to take the same job at G.W.-Danville High School, Craighead confirmed to the Bulletin on Saturday.

Craighead said the decision came down to his ability to not only coach girls basketball for the Eagles, but also teach at the school and be part of the G.W. football team's coaching staff.

He was approached about the position just a couple weeks ago, and said the chance to pursue his passion for teaching and “inspire student-athletes” was a major factor in the move.

“It all happened so quickly, I would say within the last week and a half,” Craighead said by phone Saturday morning. “That was one of my goals within the last year was to get back into education.

“I wanted to be back in the education field and that was pretty much the only option that I had in this area and down there as well. That’s why I jumped on the opportunity."