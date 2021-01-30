Martinsville Athletes Where Are They Now: Nigal Davis walks on to UVa track team

A new challenge for Davis has been running a leg on the Cavaliers' 4x400 meter relay team. He never ran any races longer than 200 meters when he was in high school. He ran the 300 meter dash in a meet, and did better than he expected, and believes he'll remain a part of the 4x4 relay for both indoor and outdoor track.

High school track is no comparison to running collegiately, but Davis has enjoyed it so far.

“The jump from high school to collegiate athletics, especially track, the mental toughness you have to have is insane,” he said. “I've played a lot of sports throughout my whole life, but I would definitely say the mental strength you have to have to push through these collegiate track workouts, it's crazy.

“It's like, 'Are you sure you're allowed to be doing this to us?' but it's what you have to do to excel in this sport. It's a process you have to buy into like any other sport.”

Davis has learned to buy into the process, and he's already seen how much faster it's made him. He has goals he communicates with his coaches and is taking it step-by-step to reach them.