Martinsville football duo, Jaylan Long and Bryson Stokes, commit to Hampden-Sydney

A pair of Martinsville Bulldogs committed on Friday to become Tigers this fall.

Martinsville High School seniors Jaylan Long and Bryson Stokes committed to play football at Hampden-Sydney College, joining the team for the 2022 season.

Long was a dual-purpose player for the Bulldogs, playing running back and defensive back. He had one interception return for a touchdown last fall. The senior was a multi-sport athlete for Martinsville, also starting for both the Bulldogs basketball and baseball teams his senior year.

Stokes was named Second Team All-Piedmont District as a defensive lineman last season.

“It means a lot. I’ve been playing since I was like five,” Stokes said of signing.

“It means a lot. I don’t really know what to say right now because it hasn’t really processed yet,” Long added.

Hampden-Sydney is a NCAA Division III school in Farmville. The Tigers were 5-5 last fall and finished third in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference after going 4-2 in conference play.

“I went to this overnight visit and that kind of sold me,” Stokes said of his decision to attend HSC.

“I went to a visit too and I liked the way they did things and liked how the school was, and I just felt like it would be the best fit,” Long added.

The two Bulldogs plan to room together for their freshman year, and agreed they think having each other will make the transition to becoming college athletes easier.

They’re both excited for the chance to continue playing and experiencing “the game-day feeling,” Stokes said.

“I want to thank all my coaches and thank my mom for letting me play,” Long said.

“I want to thank (Martinsville football coaches) Coach Nate (Hairston) and Coach (Bobby) Martin, for sure,” Stokes said.