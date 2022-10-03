Martinsville football impresses coach, keeps winning the simple way

The only unbeaten team left in Piedmont District football is the Martinsville High School Bulldogs.

Martinsville, now 5-0 on the year and 2-0 in Piedmont District play, has proven in the first half of their season the team can win big. But, more importantly, they’ve shown they can be victorious in hard-fought close contests, too.

On Thursday, the Bulldogs were caught in a 0-0 contest with G.W.-Danville into the second half. A third quarter touchdown run by Latrell Hairston gave Martinsville its first lead, and the win was sealed on an interception by Rayshawn Dickerson returned for an 80-yard TD with 17 seconds remaining.

Martinsville had 244 total yards of offense – 179 rushing and 65 passing.

It was the defense, which had three goal-line stands to keep the Eagles out of the endzone, that impressed Bulldogs head coach Bobby Martin. He specifically pointed to defensive linemen Chavis Martin and C J Talley, and linebacker Trevion Gravely as players who stood out on Friday night, especially on film.

“A bunch of guys had great games for us,” Martin said in a phone interview on Saturday. “The coaches work really hard… They did a great job. Defense did a great job. They held it down until we had a chance to finally put some points on the board. An outstanding job by the defensive staff and the defense. Great job. Let’s keep building off of it.”

This week was the third time this season Martinsville has held a team to fewer than 20 points. It was their first shutout of the season. After holding Halifax scoreless in the second half the week prior, the Bulldogs have now gone six straight quarters without allowing an opponent to score.

Thursday was the fourth time this season Martinsville has won a game by two touchdowns or fewer. The Bulldogs opened the season with a 21-14 win over Glenvar. They followed with a 34-21 win over Morehead, and came away with a 27-17 win over Halifax County on September 23.

“Another hard fought battle. Great win. They fought from beginning to the end,” Martin said of Thursday's game. “That’s what we told them at halftime - keep fighting. Just keep fighting, stay in the moment, and that’s what they did. We found a way to score. We had a chance to put the game away, but they blocked a field goal on us. Then our defense came back and Ray got an interception and ran it back for a touchdown.”

Dickerson, also the Bulldogs quarterback, is one of several players who play on both sides of the ball.

“That’s what we do. We play both ways, we play hard,” Martin said. “We try to do what we’ve got to do at practice. We stay in shape. We’ve got some guys, they’re not just one-sided players, they play on both side of the ball. They play hard. We’re not great, but we play hard. We play as a team.”

Martin said the key to the Bulldogs success so far has been playing simple football.

“We run the ball and we try to play defense,” he said. “We’re not really cute. We just line up and run the ball, we throw it enough to try to keep you behind us, and play really hard on defense.”

Martinsville will return home on Friday for its final non-district contest of the season, a 7 p.m. matchup against Chatham High School (3-2).

“We have a whole lot of stuff to keep working on, a lot of things to get better at,” Martin said. “It never ends. Tackling, blocking, catching, running. All the little stuff we have to keep working on.

“They’re fun to watch, and we’re going to try to keep getting better.”