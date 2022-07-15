Martinsville gets comeback victory over PC in legion baseball action

Martinsville Post 42 overcame a 5-0 second inning deficit to defeat Patrick County Post 105, 6-5, in Legion baseball action, Wednesday, in Stuart.

After allowing four Patrick County runs in the first and another in the second, Martinsville scored one run in the third, two in the fourth, one in the fifth, and two more in the seventh for the comeback victory.

With two outs and two runners on in the seventh, Brayden Wilson singled to score James Martin and tie the score, 5-5.

One batter later, Blaine Peters hit a single to left to score Martin for the game-winning run.

Peters was 3-5 on the night with two RBIs. Wilson was 2-5 with an RBI and two runs scored.

Martin was 1-2 at the plate with two walks and two runs scored. He also pitched 5.1 innings, allowing just one run on four hits and a walk. Martin struck out five in the win.

Jackson Horton led Patrick County at the plate, going 2-2 with a double, two runs, two RBIs, and two stolen bases. Horton also pitched two innings, allowing two hits, a run, and four walks, with three strikeouts.

Tucker Swails had a hit, a walk, and scored two runs for Patrick County. Swails also pitched one scoreless inning, allowing a hit and a walk while striking out two.

Patrick County will return home on Tuesday to take on Roanoke Post 3 in a doubleheader. The first game begins at 5:30 p.m.

Martinsville 001 210 2 – 6 9 1

Patrick Co. 410 000 0 – 5 6 0

Martinsville hitters: Ryan 1-4, BB, 2R, RBI; B. Wilson 2-5, 2R, RBI; B. Peters 3-5, 2RBI; D. Johnston 1-5, RBI; P. Davis 0-2, 2BB; A. Montreat 0-2, 2BB, R; E. Montreat 0-1, 2BB, Sac, RBI; B. Baker 1-4; J. Martin 1-2, 2BB, 2R

Martinsville pitchers: B. Wilson 0.1IP, 2H, 4R, 3ER, 3BB; B. Peters 1.1IP, K; J. Martin 5.1IP, 4H, R, 5K, BB

Patrick County hitters: J. Wilson 0-1, BB; G. Fain 0-4, R, SB; S. Callahan 1-2, R, RBI; T. Swails 1-1, BB, 2R; N. Jessup 1-2; J. Horton 2-2, 2B, 2R, 2RBI, 2SB; H. Pendleton 0-3, BB, SB; D. Lawson 0-1, BB; T. Stowe 1-1; M. Sawyers 0-2, HBP, RBI

Patrick County pitchers: T. Swails IP, H, 2K, BB; J. Horton 2IP, 2H, R, 3K, 4BB; H. Pendleton 2IP, 4H, 3R, K, 2BB; G. Fain 2IP, 2H, 2R, 3K, 2BB