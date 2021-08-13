 Skip to main content
Martinsville High School Bulldog Boosters holding kick off meeting next week
Martinsville High School Bulldog Boosters holding kick off meeting next week

Martinsville

The Martinsville High School Bulldog Boosters will be hosting a “Kick-Off” Meeting on Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the Martinsville High School Commons area.

Bulldog fans are invited to come and celebrate the return of Bulldog football and hear from varsity football head coach Bobby Martin about the upcoming season.

Bulldog merchandise will be available for sale and pizza will be provided.

For more information about the Martinsville Bulldog Boosters, please contact Tim Byrd at (276)252-5052 or via email at byrds85@comcast.net.

