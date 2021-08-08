Martinsville High School football teams make long awaited return to gridiron

Martinsville High School football players started practice this week with an even stronger desire to get back on the field.
After Martinsville Public Schools decided to not play any sports last school year due to the coronavirus pandemic, it had been 21 months since the Bulldogs had suited up in their red uniforms and helmets.
The itch to get back on the field has been apparent early.
“It feels good after a long break for COVID,” said senior Christopher “CJ” Campbell. “We didn’t get to play much. We were just watching other teams play. I just wanted to get back on the field. I missed it, I’m not going to lie.”
“I feel like we have more people than the year before who actually want to be here,” said senior Cameron Rountree. “Not just put on the jersey but actually want to play football and win some games.”
When the team began practicing on Monday, it wasn’t the first time they had all been together on the field. The Bulldogs attended a week-long team camp at Ferrum College over the summer where they stayed in dorms on campus and practiced three days a week.
Martinsville head coach Bobby Martin said the camp gave his players the chance to remember what it feels like to be part of a high school sports team.
“I thought camp gave them all a chance to come together after a year of not being together,” Martin said. “Not just on the football field, but a chance to talk to each other… And they got to talk, laugh, and eat together. They ate all three meals together. It just gave them a chance to become high school athletes again, which they hadn’t had a whole year of doing.”
Martin and players all agreed that getting the chance to work together at the summer camp allowed the team to build chemistry and come into the fall better prepared. Martin said, at this point in the preseason, the Bulldogs are already far ahead of where they’ve been in the past.
Campbell said the camp allowed him to get better mentally. Now, all the players are locked-in, know the plays already, and are doing right for themselves and each other.
“Even if we do wrong, we get on each other, we boost each other up, do the next play and we’re good,” Campbell said. “It’s like no other, for real. I really like that because our chemistry is there so if we know we’ve got to get this block we get that block, and our friend gets that one.”
The Virginia High School League hosted a spring football season last March, but Martinsville opted out of playing. The last time the Bulldogs played they went 0-10 in the 2019 season.
While the players have seen improvements early, they know there’s still work to be done.
“We can get better. A lot better,” Rountree said. “We’re doing good but it’s not where we need to be.”
Getting the chance to once again play games has also brought back former Bulldogs. Senior Jaylan Long is playing this fall after not playing football since his eighth grade season.
Long said playing this season is special.
“For me, it’s just bringing back memories,” Long said. “It’s just fun to be back on the field for my last year with all my friends and brothers.
“Coming off the season before… I feel like we’re going to show out this season. I know we‘ve got a lot to prove. A lot.”
There’s still work to be done before Martinsville officially opens the season. The Bulldogs will play a scrimmage on Friday at Gretna High School, and have a bye the first week of the season. They’ll play the first game on September 3 at home against Glenvar.
Until then, seniors said the team just needs to keep pushing each other and learning lessons for on and off the football field.
“I just want to be successful as a team and become better men in general,” Rountree said. “That’s what coach is teaching us, to be better men. If we have commitment on the field we can commit to anything we do in life. He’s just teaching how to commit and do everything 100 percent.”
“Don’t give up. Can’t give up,” Long said. “Keep pushing. Even when we don’t feel like it, just keep going. Like coach keeps talking about, we’ve just got to keep showing effort, love, and respect each other.”
“We were really ready,” Campbell said. “This is my last year. I didn’t get to play my junior year, so I’m ready to step it up a notch and show them what I’ve got…. And we’re going to prove it too. They better watch out.”
