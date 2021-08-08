Martinsville High School football teams make long awaited return to gridiron

“I thought camp gave them all a chance to come together after a year of not being together,” Martin said. “Not just on the football field, but a chance to talk to each other… And they got to talk, laugh, and eat together. They ate all three meals together. It just gave them a chance to become high school athletes again, which they hadn’t had a whole year of doing.”

Martin and players all agreed that getting the chance to work together at the summer camp allowed the team to build chemistry and come into the fall better prepared. Martin said, at this point in the preseason, the Bulldogs are already far ahead of where they’ve been in the past.

Campbell said the camp allowed him to get better mentally. Now, all the players are locked-in, know the plays already, and are doing right for themselves and each other.

“Even if we do wrong, we get on each other, we boost each other up, do the next play and we’re good,” Campbell said. “It’s like no other, for real. I really like that because our chemistry is there so if we know we’ve got to get this block we get that block, and our friend gets that one.”

The Virginia High School League hosted a spring football season last March, but Martinsville opted out of playing. The last time the Bulldogs played they went 0-10 in the 2019 season.