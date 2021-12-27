Martinsville High School graduate De'Niya Gravely working back from surgery as she begins junior track season at Norfolk State

In 2019, when De’Niya Gravely graduated from Martinsville High School, she had no plans of continuing to play any sports beyond high school. She was going to attend Norfolk State and just be a normal college student.

That was before the VHSL Class 2 outdoor track and field state championship that year, where Gravely swept the 100 and 200 meter races and jumped 16-inches further than any of her competitors in the triple jump to finish the day with three state titles.

A few weeks later she finished fourth in the triple jump at the New Balance Outdoor Track Nationals. A month later, she committed to continue her track career at Norfolk State.

“It was a lot, because coming from high school I never wanted to pursue anything in college,” Gravely said in a recent phone interview. “So getting the offer from Norfolk State, I was already coming here for school anyway, was just like a blessing. I became a student-athlete which I hadn’t thought about.”

In her first season, Gravely had a season-best fifth place finish in the 60-meter dash at the VMI Team Challenge, where she also ran a leg on the winning 4x400 meter relay. She finished fourth in the 200-meter dash at a meet at Penn State, and qualified for the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Indoor Championships in both the 60m and 200m races.

But, that was the last time Gravely would get the chance to run. The outdoor track season later that school year was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and she didn’t compete at all during her sophomore year as she worked back from a hip surgery in February.

Now a junior with the Spartans, Gravely was cleared to begin running and working out in July, and plans to be ready to run when the team begins indoor track meets in January.

“It’s been a lot. I feel like I’m so behind,” she said. “I’ve been trying to train, train, train, so I’m excited but I’m nervous at the same time.

"I’m just ready. I’m ready to get back.”

Gravely has been focusing on just sprints and not jumping until she can jump pain-free.

“The rehab, it was challenging at some times,” she said. “It took me some time to get back to being a full sprinter. I still have some aches and pains, but it’s not anything like it was, so I’ve just cut back on my jumping and been worried about being more of a sprinter just so I can get back on the track and not worry about missing another season.”

Gravely is majoring in psychology, and even though in the beginning she planned to just do school at Norfolk State, she’s found track has been a way to take her mind off of the stresses of class.

Being a student-athlete has also helped her learn time-management, although she said keeping up with her school work on top of practices, workouts before and after practice, an 6 a.m. weight training, is something she’s still getting used to.

“My biggest thing has been time management, because I had to start going to sleep at this time so I wouldn’t be tired at practice and I’ve got class. I’ve got to make sure I eat right. You’ve just got to have a good schedule.

“I’m still trying to find a way… I don’t think there is a way to get used to it. I feel like every year, it’s not that it gets harder it’s just your classes are more challenging because you’re going into your major classes and trying to graduate and get internships and stuff like that. It’s just pressure on top of pressure, but you have track to try to balance you out. You go to practice, relax, blow off some steam. Then you get out of practice and it’s just like, man, I’ve got to do this assignment before such and such, I’ve got class at this time. I don’t think it ever gets normal.”

Through it all, though, Gravely said she is “definitely glad” she decided to run track in college. She’s built a bond with her teammates, “so whether we’re on the track or not we can always just come together and have a good time and not worry about anything else,” she said.

Gravely isn’t sure when she’ll be back to her pre-surgery self and be able to begin working on triple jump again, though she hopes it’s soon because jumping was her favorite part of the sport.

She’s decided to focus just on sprints for now so she at least has something she can do to compete.

“I’m just going through the motions, trying to do what I can do,” she said. “That’s why I told them if sprinting is what I have to do to for me to stay healthy, then that’s what I’ll do. Jumping is not something I have to be doing.”

When Gravely came home in August she caught up with MHS track coaches Kelvin Jackson and Earl Dodson. Her former coaches ask for schedules and try to comes to meets when they can, and keep up with her throughout the season.

It’s been a big transition from high school to college track for Gravely, but working to get on the same level as her teammates motivates the former Bulldogs to keep going.

“It is a big difference,” she said. “There’s people from everywhere here who’s been running since before I even thought about running track. this is what they’ve done their whole life, so coming here and seeing this is what people love to do and then I’m just here, I’m here by luck because I hadn’t planned on it or thought about any of this. I just think it’s cool to see and hear people’s stories about how they were running such and such times at a young age and now they’re here and they’re doing even better. It’s a big difference.

“I’m behind. I just started actually being serious about it, so I guess at some point I have to reach where you are when you are already there. It does push you.”

Gravely doesn’t have any specific goals in mind as she begins the indoor track season. She’s just ready to see how Week 1 goes and continue to build from there.

Norfolk State will begin the indoor track season on January 14-15 at the University of South Carolina.

“I’m trying not to overestimate myself because I don’t know how coming off of an injury is because I’ve never been injured to the point where I had to have surgery or anything,” she said. “So I don’t want to give myself high hopes and it’s like, dang, well I did just have surgery, so I don’t know what I expected to do. So right now my mindset is just getting out there in the first week and seeing how I feel and then after that I’ll just adjust.”

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

