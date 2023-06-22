On Thursday, Martinsville High School announced Joe Fielder has been named the school’s new head football coach.

Fielder takes over the Bulldogs after former coach Bobby Martin resigned from the position late last month. Martin coached at Martinsville since 2019 and was named Region 2C Coach of the Year in last fall.

Martinsville went 10-2 last season, reaching the region semifinals and winning a share of the Piedmont District title.

Fielder spent the last year as head football coach at Chatham High School. In just one year as head coach, he doubled the number of students participating in football, restarted the school’s JV program which had been dormant since 2019, and helped the team to a 5-5 record.

“We are excited about the wealth of knowledge and expertise Coach Fielder brings to Martinsville High School,” MHS Principal Dr. Aji Dixon said in a release from the school. “I look forward to Coach Fielder using his experience as a football coach to motivate and inspire our students to be the best that they can be on the field and, more importantly, in the classroom.”

Fielder, originally from Roanoke and a graduate of Northside High School, began his career in coaching while still a student at Ferrum College. While he was earning his degree in physical education, he worked as a student assistant coach for the Ferrum football team.

“I was able to learn a lot about the ins and outs of running a program, from building a coaching staff to organizing a program overall, and what recruiting looks like from a college perspective,” Fielder said in a release from the school.

After graduating from Ferrum, Fielder joined the football staff at Magna Vista High School as a defensive coordinator under head coach Joe Favero. During his 14 seasons at MVHS, he coached the 2015 and 2019 Piedmont District defensive players of the year. He was on the staff for the team’s consecutive VHSL state titles in 2014 and 2015, as well as five consecutive Piedmont District titles and stretch of 10 straight playoff appearances.

It was during his time at Magna Vista that Fielder said he became familiar with the Martinsville Bulldogs football program.

“The community support here is great and they have high expectations of the program,” he said. “This is a place that wants to be successful and has had a lot of success in the past. There is a lot of pride here and a lot of tradition overall, and I am very grateful to be given the opportunity to be a part of it.”

Fielder hopes to continue to build on the success the Bulldogs enjoyed under Martin.

“I look forward to building on that success and working to make Martinsville a contender in the district, region, and state levels. I want to keep that pride going,” he said.

Building relationships is an essential part of Fielder’s approach to coaching.

“I enjoy working with our players and coaches and building those relationships,” he said. “I think it is important to lead our players to not just becoming good players on the field, but to become good people off it. I think football teaches a lot of valuable life lessons and seeing our players learn and grow and become great young men in society is really important to me. There is camaraderie in football that you really won’t find in other places.”

Fielder said in a phone interview with the Bulletin on Thursday he plans to maintain most of the Bulldogs previous coaching staff.

Fielder will also be a P.E. teacher at MHS.

Of course, life isn’t all about football for Fielder. When he isn’t teaching or coaching, Fielder enjoys spending time with his wife and daughter, fishing, playing golf, and camping.

“We are excited to welcome Coach Fielder into our Bulldog family,” said MCPS Superintendent Dr. Zebedee Talley. “He brings a wealth of rebuilding experience to our program. I feel that he will greatly impact our student-athletes in a positive way.”