Martinsville High School state champion track runners recognized

Members of the Martinsville High School outdoor track and field team that won a state championship in the 4x100 meter relay over the weekend were recognized at the Martinsville school board meeting on Monday. Shown above are (from left) Martinsville track coach Lynwood Dixon, runner JaMere Eggleston-Smith, runner Rayshaun Dickerson, coach Eli Roberson, runner Jahmal Jones, and MHS athletic director Tommy Golding. Eggleston-Smith, Dickerson, and Jones were all part of the state championship relay, along with Ronnie Jackson (not pictured). Jones also won state titles in the 100 and 200 meter dash races at Saturday's VHSL state championship at James Madison University. 

 Cara Cooper

