Martinsville High School state champion track runners recognized
Martinsville High School junior Jahmal Jones won three outdoor track state championships on Saturday. Jones won the 100, 200, and was part of the winning 4x100 meter relay team.
Martinsville's track runners proved that practice makes perfect, and they were perfect at the perfect time, coming away with a win and a state title in the boys 4x100 relay on Saturday at James Madison University.
Patrick County High School senior Riley Brim finished third in the boys 800 meter dash at Saturday’s VHSL Class 2 track state championship. PLUS all the local state track results can be found here.
Martinsville High School senior Jamier Manns committed on Thursday to continue his wrestling career at Patrick & Henry Community College this fall.
Martinsville sweeps sprints at region track championships; Full results for the Bulldogs and Cougars
Martinsville swept the sprint events at the Region 2C Outdoor Track and Field Championship on Thursday at Christiansburg High School. Full results for the Bulldogs and Patrick County can be found here.
Hector Maya scored the game-winning goal in the 89th minute to help the Bassett boys soccer team to a region tournament win. PLUS, all the other scores from region tournaments Thursday night.
Patrick County's Jai Penn and Tucker Swails combined for the 2-hitter in a 4-0 win over Floyd County on Saturday in the Region 2C Baseball Tournament quarterfinals.
The Patrick & Henry Community College athletics department announced this week a partnership with Martinsville's Rockbottom Athletics to create the P&H Athletics Boxing Club, beginning this fall.
Bassett Easley, Magna Vista's Lawson and Starkie win events at Region 3D track championship; Full results for the Bengals and Warriors
Bassett's Brendon Easley, and Magna Vista's Deontae Lawson and Tania Starkie all picked up wins in individual events at Thursday's Region 3D Outdoor Track and Field Championship at Staunton River High School. Full results for both schools at the event can be found here.
With a new coach, the P&HCC fishing team is planning to return to competition this fall, and the Patriots have signed three local anglers to join the roster. Bassett High School seniors Troy Carter and Hunter Whitlock and Magna Vista senior Shelby Rigney all signed with the Patriots this week.