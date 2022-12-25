Martinsville High School Where Are they Now: A look at former Bulldogs still competing at the next level

Here’s a look at Martinsville High School graduates currently competing at the college or professional level.
(Editor’s note: This list is not exhaustive)
- Wilson Bowles – University of Lynchburg men’s soccer—Played in eight matches with one start this fall as a senior. Scored his first goal as a Hornet on September 17.
- EJ Bratcher – Ferrum College football – Competed as a transfer senior tight end this fall.
- Aaron Dalton – Emory & Henry men’s soccer – Played in 12 matches, making nine starts during his sophomore season this fall, playing on the Wasps back line on defense.
- Tania Dalton—P&HCC volleyball – Competed as a freshman this fall.
- Nigal Davis – UVA track and field—Competing as a senior this season. Last spring, competed in the 100m, 200m, 4×100, and 4x400m at the ACC Outdoor Track and Field Championships. Also named to the ACC Academic Honor Roll.
- De’Niya Gravely – Norfolk State track and field – Competing as a redshirt junior this season. Last spring, was part of a 4x100 meter relay team that finished third at the MEAC Outdoor Track and Field championship. Also finished fourth in the conference in the 100 meter dash.
- Trinity Gravely—P&HCC softball – Made seven appearances last season as a freshman, recording two hits and two RBIs, while hitting .250 with a .250 on-base percentage.
- Jaylan Long – Hampden-Sydney football – Appeared in eight games this season as a freshman, recording seven solo and 12 total tackles.
- Jamier Manns – P&HCC wrestling – Competing as a freshman this winter.
- Jaedyn McKinney – Ferrum College men’s soccer – Made six appearances as a freshman this fall.
- Bryson Stokes – Hampden-Sydney football – Competed as a true freshman this season.
- Sophia Telles—P&HCC women’s soccer – started 9 games and made 10 appearances as a sophomore this fall.