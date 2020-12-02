Martinsville High School winter sports athletes await word from school board on when they can begin seasons

Talley did not say when a decision in regards to allowing teams to practice will be made, and Martinsville High School Athletic Director Tommy Golding said Wednesday morning he has not heard a timeline for a decision.

The decision would come from Talley and the Martinsville school board, Golding said. The next Martinsville school board meeting is scheduled for December 14.

“The coaches are ready to go, the kids are ready to go, so once we get the O.K. we’ll hit the ground running,” Golding said. “I think we’ll play, I just don’t know when we’ll play.”

The Region 2C basketball playoffs are based on a points system, with the top 8 teams in the 14 team region making the postseason. Golding said both Martinsville’s teams will need to play the bulk of their schedule to make the playoffs.

All schools in the Piedmont District are currently scheduled to play a 14 game schedule, with most of those games being against other PD schools.

The Martinsville boys and girls basketball teams each have two non-district games scheduled. The boys will play a home and away series against Bethany Community School in North Carolina, and the girls will play a home and away series against Galax High School.