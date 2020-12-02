Martinsville High School winter sports athletes await word from school board on when they can begin seasons

With basketball practices scheduled to begin on Monday, students and coaches in Martinsville City Schools are still waiting for approval on when they can begin sports and practices, officials told the Bulletin Wednesday.
In an email, Martinsville City Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Zeb Talley told the Bulletin, “There is nothing new to share at this time,” and school officials “continue to monitor the situation,” when it comes to allowing sports teams to hold out of season workouts.
Martinsville is the only school in the Piedmont District and Region 2C that has not allowed teams to hold out of season workouts this school year. Students at Martinsville schools have been learning all online this semester amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The district has not announced a date for when they may return to in-person learning.
The Virginia High School League, the sanctioning body for all public school athletics in the state, will allow boys and girls basketball teams to begin practicing on Monday as part of the condensed sports schedule. Teams must have 10 practice days in before they can begin playing games.
Girls and boys basketball games are scheduled to begin on December 21.
Other winter sports – indoor track, wrestling, swimming, and diving – are scheduled to begin practicing on December 14, with the first contests allowed on December 28, per the VHSL guidelines.
Talley did not say when a decision in regards to allowing teams to practice will be made, and Martinsville High School Athletic Director Tommy Golding said Wednesday morning he has not heard a timeline for a decision.
The decision would come from Talley and the Martinsville school board, Golding said. The next Martinsville school board meeting is scheduled for December 14.
“The coaches are ready to go, the kids are ready to go, so once we get the O.K. we’ll hit the ground running,” Golding said. “I think we’ll play, I just don’t know when we’ll play.”
The Region 2C basketball playoffs are based on a points system, with the top 8 teams in the 14 team region making the postseason. Golding said both Martinsville’s teams will need to play the bulk of their schedule to make the playoffs.
All schools in the Piedmont District are currently scheduled to play a 14 game schedule, with most of those games being against other PD schools.
The Martinsville boys and girls basketball teams each have two non-district games scheduled. The boys will play a home and away series against Bethany Community School in North Carolina, and the girls will play a home and away series against Galax High School.
The Bulldogs wrestling team is scheduled to compete in five regular season matches beginning on January 6. The swimming and indoor track teams do not have schedules posted online as of Wednesday night.
Golding said by text Wednesday, after Gov. Ralph Northam issued new restrictions on public gatherings, it is unclear if the PD will be able to hold a preseason district basketball tournament. The restrictions allow just 25 spectators at all sporting events in the state, though the VHSL confirmed that number does not apply to players, coaches, officials, school officials, media, or athletic trainers.
Golding said he plans to put in Pixellot cameras from the National Federation of State High Schools so fans can watch games online for a small monthly fee.
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com
