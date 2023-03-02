LYNCHBURG - For someone who had never run indoor track before this season, Martinsville High School senior Jahmal Jones looked like a seasoned veteran at Thursday’s VHSL Class 2 Indoor Track and Field state championship.

Not only did Jones win state titles in both the boys 55 meter and 300 meter dash events, he broke the state meet record in both races, running 6.36 seconds in the 55, and 35.30 seconds in the 300.

It took a few minutes for Jones to catch his breath following the 300, his final race of the day.

“It feels good, I’m a little tired though,” he said with a laugh. “It took everything I had left.”

The two titles gives Jones five for his high school career. The Bulldog also won state championships in the 100 and 200 meter dash and the 4x100 meter relay at the Class 2 Outdoor Track and Field finals last spring.

Thursday's state championship was held at Liberty University.

Jones was the favorite to win the 55 meter on Thursday. He was seeded first going into the week, and had the fastest time in qualifying on Wednesday, running 6.44 seconds.

In the finals on Thursday, he beat the Class 2 state record by four-hundredths of a second.

“The 55, just like in the 100 in outdoor, I needed that,” he said. “I was the lead runner in that, but I still had a chip on my shoulder. I had to go out there and get it done, and that’s what I did.”

Taking the title in the 300 was a bit more of a longshot for Jones. He was seeded third going into states based off of his time at the region championships.

Jones broke away from Prince Edward County's Jamarion Crawley on the final straightaway to defeat Crawley by 0.89 seconds.

“I had to put up my own time there,” Jones said. “I got a little bit of a bad start. I was trying to get a good start, stay up with the pack, and stay up with lead runner in the race. When we got on that last curve... I saw him slow down and I took advantage. I went to work.

“Times don’t really matter. Somebody can run that one meet and the next meet run two seconds slower, faster, it doesn’t matter. You’ve got to come in like you’re the first seed and you have something on your back, everybody’s coming to get you. You’ve got to be your best at all times.”

The previous state record for the 300 was 35.35 seconds.

Jones said breaking the state meet records feels better than just winning the titles.

“That feels great,” he said. “Now I’ve got a couple cousins and brother coming out and running track, and now they’ve got something to beat, they’ve got something to look up to.”

Jones came into states after winning Region 2C championships in the 55, 300, and long jump.

The Martinsville senior also ran the anchor leg on the Bulldogs 4x200 meter relay team on Thursday, alongside Jordan Smith, Rayshawn Dickerson, and Ronnie Jackson. The Bulldogs finished second with a time of 1:33.35, a time that briefly held a state meet record.

However, Martinsville ran in the second of three heats of the relay. Despite winning their heat, Glenvar High School’s relay had a faster time in the third heat, and won the state title by one-tenth of a second.

Early in the day, Jones finished fourth in the long jump with a jump of 21-feet. Radford High School's David Woodward won the event with a distance of 22-feet, 1-inch.

So what is the Bulldog going to do with all the state championship rings he’s collecting?

“I might have to take a picture with them on prom night or something,” Jones said. “I don’t know. We’ll see.”