The Martinsville Marlins swim team won 35 individual and relay medals at the 2023 PYSA Championship Meet earlier this month.
Eight YMCA swim teams from across the region competed on March 3-5 in the Piedmont YMCA Swimming Association League Championships at the Salem Family YMCA, in Salem. The Martinsville YMCA Marlins swim team competed against teams from Southside Virginia, Franklin County, Eden, Alta Vista, Alleghany Highlands, Bedford, and Salem. The Marlins finished 5th in the team standings.
Five Marlin swimmers captured 10 gold medals: Chase Dillard (14) in the 100 yard backstroke, 50 yard freestyle, 200 yard backstroke, and 100 yard freestyle; Lynzi Haynes (10) in the 1,000 yard freestyle; Devyn Scales (11) in the 500 yard freestyle, 50 yard backstroke, and 100 yard backstroke; Kendra Vipperman (10) in the 100 yard butterfly; Kate Jarrett (13) in the 1,000 yard freestyle.
People are also reading…
Earning silver medals were: Dillard in the 50 and 100 yard butterfly; Scales in the 50 yard freestyle; Haynes in the 200 yard freestyle and the 50 yard freestyle; Vipperman in the 200 yard individual medley; Jarrett in the 500 yard freestyle and 50 yard backstroke; C.J. Martin (8) in the 25 yard backstroke. Also earning a silver medal in the mixed 14-and-under 200 yard medley relay was Nathan Goad, Jarrett, Dillard, and Scales.
Earning bronze medals were Goad in the 50 yard backstroke; Haynes in the 500 yard freestyle, 100 yard freestyle, and 100 yard backstroke; Martin in the 50 yard freestyle and 50 yard backstroke; Scales in the 200 yard freestyle and the 50 yard butterfly. Also earning a bronze medal in the 400 yard freestyle relay was Goad, Jarrett, Dillard, and Scales.
Additionally, Scales, Dillard, and Vipperman qualified for the 2023 Upper Southeast Regional YMCA Championships to be held in Goldsboro, N.C. on March 16-19.
Scales qualified for regionals in the 100 yard backstroke, 50 yard backstroke, and the 50 yard freestyle. Dillard qualified for regionals in 50 yard freestyle, 100 yard backstroke, 200 yard backstroke, and the 100 yard freestyle, and Vipperman qualified for regionals in the 50 yard butterfly.
Scales was also the 11-12 year old girls High Point Winner.
There were 205 swimmers at the event, ranging in age from 4-18 years old. Twelve Marlin swimmers swam at the championship meet. Full results for the Marlins are below.
The Marlins have been practicing since September and have competed in fifteen meets prior to the championships. The Marlins were coached this season by Cameron Jones and Hunter Goad, both in their second seasons.
“Our team has put in a lot of practice time, and it shows,” Jones said. “I am extremely proud of them and I am excited to coach another season.”
“Our Marlins finished the swim season strong. I am so proud of the dedication and hard work each swimmer put in at practice and meets, and excited to see them continue their commitment into the summer season. We foster a supportive, yet competitive swimming atmosphere, and I am honored to coach such skilled athletes.”
“Working with the swim team is the highlight of my job, said Martinsville YMCA Aquatics Director Pamela Foley. “I have watched some of these kids grow up, and it means the world to me to see them meet their goals. All of them make me so proud and I can’t wait to see what our next season holds.”
The Marlins will start to practice again on April 10 for the summer league. Any swimmer, aged 5-17, and all levels are invited to join. Please contact Pamela Foley at the YMCA if interested in joining the team.
2023 Piedmont YMCA Swimming Association League Championships
March 3-5 at Salem Family YMCA
Salem, Virginia
Mason Calloway(11)
100 yard backstroke – 7th
100 yard freestyle – 8th
50 yard butterfly – 7th
Chase Dillard (14)
50 yard butterfly – 2nd
100 yard backstroke – 1st
50 yard freestyle – 1st
14&U 200 yard medley relay – 2nd
200 yard backstroke – 1st
100 yard freestyle – 1st
100 yard butterfly – 2nd
Mixed 400 yard freestyle relay – 3rd
Nathan Goad (14)
14&U 200 yard medley relay – 2nd
50 yard backstroke – 3rd
100 yard breaststroke – 4th
400 yard freestyle relay – 3rd
Lynzi Haynes (10)
200 yard freestyle – 2nd
500 yard freestyle – 3rd
1,000 yard freestyle – 1st
50 yard freestyle – 2nd
100 yard freestyle – 3rd
50 yard breaststroke – 10th
100 yard backstroke – 3rd
Kate Jarrett (13)
100 yard backstroke – 4th
50 yard freestyle – 11th
1,000 yard freestyle – 1st
14&U 200 yard medley relay – 2nd
50 yard backstroke – 2nd
100 yard freestyle – 4th
400 yard freestyle relay – 3rd
500 yard freestyle – 2nd
C.J. Martin (8)
25 yard backstroke – 2nd
25 yard freestyle – 5th
50 yard freestyle – 3rd
50 yard backstroke – 3rd
Natalie Moorefield (10)
50 yard backstroke – 7th
50 yard freestyle – 8th
Atley Peters (7)
50 yard freestyle – 7th
50 yard backstroke – 9th
Devyn Scales (11)
200 yard freestyle – 3rd
500 yard freestyle – 1st
100 yard individual medley – 4th
50 yard backstroke – 1st
50 yard freestyle – 2nd
14&U 200 yard medley relay – 2nd
100 yard backstroke – 1st
100 yard freestyle – 4th
50 yard butterfly – 3rd
400 yard freestyle relay – 3rd
Levi Spitzer (14)
100 yard freestyle – 12th
100 yard breaststroke – 8th
500 yard freestyle – 8th
Kendra Vipperman (10)
200 yard individual medley – 2nd
100 yard butterfly – 1st
Kipton Vipperman (7)
100 yard freestyle – 6th