The Martinsville Marlins swim team won 35 individual and relay medals at the 2023 PYSA Championship Meet earlier this month.

Eight YMCA swim teams from across the region competed on March 3-5 in the Piedmont YMCA Swimming Association League Championships at the Salem Family YMCA, in Salem. The Martinsville YMCA Marlins swim team competed against teams from Southside Virginia, Franklin County, Eden, Alta Vista, Alleghany Highlands, Bedford, and Salem. The Marlins finished 5th in the team standings.

Five Marlin swimmers captured 10 gold medals: Chase Dillard (14) in the 100 yard backstroke, 50 yard freestyle, 200 yard backstroke, and 100 yard freestyle; Lynzi Haynes (10) in the 1,000 yard freestyle; Devyn Scales (11) in the 500 yard freestyle, 50 yard backstroke, and 100 yard backstroke; Kendra Vipperman (10) in the 100 yard butterfly; Kate Jarrett (13) in the 1,000 yard freestyle.

Earning silver medals were: Dillard in the 50 and 100 yard butterfly; Scales in the 50 yard freestyle; Haynes in the 200 yard freestyle and the 50 yard freestyle; Vipperman in the 200 yard individual medley; Jarrett in the 500 yard freestyle and 50 yard backstroke; C.J. Martin (8) in the 25 yard backstroke. Also earning a silver medal in the mixed 14-and-under 200 yard medley relay was Nathan Goad, Jarrett, Dillard, and Scales.

Earning bronze medals were Goad in the 50 yard backstroke; Haynes in the 500 yard freestyle, 100 yard freestyle, and 100 yard backstroke; Martin in the 50 yard freestyle and 50 yard backstroke; Scales in the 200 yard freestyle and the 50 yard butterfly. Also earning a bronze medal in the 400 yard freestyle relay was Goad, Jarrett, Dillard, and Scales.

Additionally, Scales, Dillard, and Vipperman qualified for the 2023 Upper Southeast Regional YMCA Championships to be held in Goldsboro, N.C. on March 16-19.

Scales qualified for regionals in the 100 yard backstroke, 50 yard backstroke, and the 50 yard freestyle. Dillard qualified for regionals in 50 yard freestyle, 100 yard backstroke, 200 yard backstroke, and the 100 yard freestyle, and Vipperman qualified for regionals in the 50 yard butterfly.

Scales was also the 11-12 year old girls High Point Winner.

There were 205 swimmers at the event, ranging in age from 4-18 years old. Twelve Marlin swimmers swam at the championship meet. Full results for the Marlins are below.

The Marlins have been practicing since September and have competed in fifteen meets prior to the championships. The Marlins were coached this season by Cameron Jones and Hunter Goad, both in their second seasons.

“Our team has put in a lot of practice time, and it shows,” Jones said. “I am extremely proud of them and I am excited to coach another season.”

“Our Marlins finished the swim season strong. I am so proud of the dedication and hard work each swimmer put in at practice and meets, and excited to see them continue their commitment into the summer season. We foster a supportive, yet competitive swimming atmosphere, and I am honored to coach such skilled athletes.”

“Working with the swim team is the highlight of my job, said Martinsville YMCA Aquatics Director Pamela Foley. “I have watched some of these kids grow up, and it means the world to me to see them meet their goals. All of them make me so proud and I can’t wait to see what our next season holds.”

The Marlins will start to practice again on April 10 for the summer league. Any swimmer, aged 5-17, and all levels are invited to join. Please contact Pamela Foley at the YMCA if interested in joining the team.

2023 Piedmont YMCA Swimming Association League Championships

March 3-5 at Salem Family YMCA

Salem, Virginia

Mason Calloway(11)

100 yard backstroke – 7th

100 yard freestyle – 8th

50 yard butterfly – 7th

Chase Dillard (14)

50 yard butterfly – 2nd

100 yard backstroke – 1st

50 yard freestyle – 1st

14&U 200 yard medley relay – 2nd

200 yard backstroke – 1st

100 yard freestyle – 1st

100 yard butterfly – 2nd

Mixed 400 yard freestyle relay – 3rd

Nathan Goad (14)

14&U 200 yard medley relay – 2nd

50 yard backstroke – 3rd

100 yard breaststroke – 4th

400 yard freestyle relay – 3rd

Lynzi Haynes (10)

200 yard freestyle – 2nd

500 yard freestyle – 3rd

1,000 yard freestyle – 1st

50 yard freestyle – 2nd

100 yard freestyle – 3rd

50 yard breaststroke – 10th

100 yard backstroke – 3rd

Kate Jarrett (13)

100 yard backstroke – 4th

50 yard freestyle – 11th

1,000 yard freestyle – 1st

14&U 200 yard medley relay – 2nd

50 yard backstroke – 2nd

100 yard freestyle – 4th

400 yard freestyle relay – 3rd

500 yard freestyle – 2nd

C.J. Martin (8)

25 yard backstroke – 2nd

25 yard freestyle – 5th

50 yard freestyle – 3rd

50 yard backstroke – 3rd

Natalie Moorefield (10)

50 yard backstroke – 7th

50 yard freestyle – 8th

Atley Peters (7)

50 yard freestyle – 7th

50 yard backstroke – 9th

Devyn Scales (11)

200 yard freestyle – 3rd

500 yard freestyle – 1st

100 yard individual medley – 4th

50 yard backstroke – 1st

50 yard freestyle – 2nd

14&U 200 yard medley relay – 2nd

100 yard backstroke – 1st

100 yard freestyle – 4th

50 yard butterfly – 3rd

400 yard freestyle relay – 3rd

Levi Spitzer (14)

100 yard freestyle – 12th

100 yard breaststroke – 8th

500 yard freestyle – 8th

Kendra Vipperman (10)

200 yard individual medley – 2nd

100 yard butterfly – 1st

Kipton Vipperman (7)

100 yard freestyle – 6th