Martinsville Mustangs fall in first game of doubleheader

Three runs in the top of the seventh helped the High Point-Thomasville HiToms in a comeback 4-2 win over the Martinsville Mustangs Thursday at Hooker Field.
The Mustangs led 2-1 heading into the seventh. Martinsville got in the board first in the bottom of the first inning when Christian Easley (UMBC) came around to score on a groundout by Benny Serrano (Niagara).
Martinsville added one more run in the fifth. Landon Shaw (Presbyterian) got a bunt single and came around to score an unearned run after Matt Malone (Minot State) reached on an error.
HPT got one run back in the sixth, and added three more in the seventh. The HiToms kept the Mustangs off the board in the bottom of the seventh to hold on for the win.
Malone and Eliot Dix (Longwood) led the Mustangs with two hits each. Easley, a Bassett High School and Patrick Henry Community College graduate, was 1-3 with a walk.
Dillen Miller (Southern University) threw 6.2 innings for Martinsville, allowing four runs on four hits and four walks. Miller had six strike outs in the outing.
Martinsville was back later in the night for the second game of the doubleheader. Results were too late for publication.
Coming upThe Mustangs will go on the road to High Point on Friday, and return home on Saturday night for a 7 p.m. contest against the Peninsula Pilots. Saturday will be College Night, with discounted tickets for college students and faculty. The game will also feature a postgame concert.
Martinsville will be back at home on Monday for “Value Monday”, featuring $3 general admission tickets, $1 hot dogs, and $1.50 beer. First pitch is at 7 p.m. against the Asheboro Copperheads.
After going on the road to Forest City for a doubleheader against the Owls on Tuesday, Martinsville will return home one more time on Thursday for a 7 p.m. game against the HPT Locos. Thursday will be “Bark In The Park” presented by the Martinsville/Henry County SPCA. Fans are invited to “bring their favorite 4-legged fan” with them to the ballpark.