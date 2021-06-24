Martinsville Mustangs fall in first game of doubleheader

Three runs in the top of the seventh helped the High Point-Thomasville HiToms in a comeback 4-2 win over the Martinsville Mustangs Thursday at Hooker Field.

The Mustangs led 2-1 heading into the seventh. Martinsville got in the board first in the bottom of the first inning when Christian Easley (UMBC) came around to score on a groundout by Benny Serrano (Niagara).

Martinsville added one more run in the fifth. Landon Shaw (Presbyterian) got a bunt single and came around to score an unearned run after Matt Malone (Minot State) reached on an error.

HPT got one run back in the sixth, and added three more in the seventh. The HiToms kept the Mustangs off the board in the bottom of the seventh to hold on for the win.

Malone and Eliot Dix (Longwood) led the Mustangs with two hits each. Easley, a Bassett High School and Patrick Henry Community College graduate, was 1-3 with a walk.

Dillen Miller (Southern University) threw 6.2 innings for Martinsville, allowing four runs on four hits and four walks. Miller had six strike outs in the outing.

Martinsville was back later in the night for the second game of the doubleheader. Results were too late for publication.