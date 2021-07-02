Martinsville Post 42 wins two slugfests in Friday doubleheader

The Martinsville Post 42 Mustangs Senior Legion team scored 38 runs in two games in a doubleheader sweep of Big Island Post 217 Friday night at Hooker Field.

Martinsville scored eight runs in the bottom of the seventh inning in Game 1 for a comeback 18-17 win. Post 42 came away with a slaughter rule win in Game 2 20-7.

In Game 1, Terrance Hairston and Kyle Ramsey led Martinsville with three hits each. Hairston added six RBIs and three runs scored, and Ramsey scored four runs and had two stolen bases. Drew Fisher added a home run and had four RBIs.

In Game 2, Ramsey, Fisher, Paxton Tucker, Cade Varner, Hunter Whitlow, and Shane Hiatt had two hits each for Post 42. Ramsey had three RBIs. Fisher, Varner, Whitlow, and Hiatt scored two runs each, and Tucker, Varner, and Whitlow had two RBIs each. Lane Taylor was 1-3 with a triple and three walks.

Martinsville improves to 4-0 on the season. They'll go on the road for another doubleheader on Monday at Dan Daniel Memorial Park in Danville, taking on Danville Post 325. Game 1 will begin at 5 p.m.

Game 1

Martinsville Post 42 Mustangs 18, Big Island Post 217 17

BI217 - 3 0 0 11 2 0 1 - 17 14 3