LYNCHBURG—Martinsville High School sophomore Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston added another all-state performance to her resume with a second place finish in the girls 55 meter dash at the VHSL Class 2 Indoor Track and Field State Championship on Thursday at Liberty University.

Mitchell-Hairston ran a time of 7.40 seconds.

Virginia High School’s TiShiyah Skinner won the race with a time of 7.27 seconds.

Thursday’s second place was the fifth all-state finish for Mitchell-Hairston, who had finishes of third, fifth, and sixth place at the outdoor track state finals last spring, and a third place finish at the indoor finals last winter.

The Martinsville boys 4x200 meter relay team, which consisted of Jordan Smith, Rayshawn Dickerson, Ronnie Jackson, and Jahmal Jones, also came away with a second place finish, despite breaking a VHSL Class 2 state indoor meet record.

The Bulldogs won their heat – the second of three heats in the race – with a time of 1:33.35, breaking the record. However, Glenvar High School’s relay team had a faster time in the third heat, and won the state title by one-tenth of a second.

“It’s a good day. We should have won that 4x2 but you’ve got take an ‘L’ sometimes,” Jones said of the relay. “It’s not really an ‘L’, it’s a lesson. We’ve just got to practice harder and get to it.”

The four runners will look to bounce back and defend their 4x100 meter relay state title in outdoor track, which starts this month.

“They’re just coming off of basketball season, so we didn’t really have too much practice in indoor,” Jones added. “But I still feel like we made a great run. In outdoor we’ve just got to come out and get that 4x1 ring again.”

Dickerson also finished 12th in the boys 55 meter dash, with a time of 6.85 seconds.

Also at states this week, Patrick County’s 4x800 meter relay team, consisting of Noah Hiatt, William Overby, Daniel Betancourt, and Moises Cisneros, came away with an all-state finish, coming in sixth place with a time of 9:05.65.

Cougars senior Peyton Cambron finished 11th in the boys shot put with a throw of 38-0.5.

Cisneros finished 17th in the boys 3,200 meter run with a time of 11:21.51.