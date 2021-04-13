Martinsville schools choose to not compete in any athletics this school year

After not playing any sports in either of the winter or fall seasons, Martinsville City Public Schools officially announced Monday night they have opted out of sports for the spring season as well.
The Virginia High School League allowed spring sports teams - baseball, softball, tennis, soccer, and outdoor track and field - to begin practicing on Monday, with competitions set to start next week as part of the condensed sports schedule. MCPS Superintendent Zeb Talley said at a school board meeting Monday night Martinsville Middle and High Schools will not hold a spring season this year as they continue to be "proactive" against spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Teams at both schools had not begun practicing any sports and have not competed in any games at all this school year, with the winter sports season ending in February, and the fall season ending last week.
"We delayed athletics and hate it for the young people and the coaches," Talley said at Monday's meeting. "We did not want to contribute to community spread. Every parent and family's safety is important to me. I can't see Martinsville City Schools losing one employee.
"We did not participate this year. We canceled sports before anyone else did. We were proactive."
The VHSL keeps a list of schools and school districts that have opted out of sports this school year, however Martinsville is not listed on either because the school did not officially opt out of the winter or fall seasons, they simply delayed starting practices and never started.
The latest from the VHSL said that nine school districts across the state opted out of the fall sports season: Brunswick County, Buckingham County, Colonial Beach, Essex County, Prince Edward County, Richmond Public Schools, Surry County, Sussex County, and Westmoreland County.
The VHSL did not have a list of schools that have opted out of spring sports as of Tuesday afternoon.
Talley read a statistic Monday that said 52% of COVID cases in schools were from "recreational and scholastic athletics," and said that was a big factor in why they have delayed sports. The source of statistic was not readily available, and Talley did not say if that was a region, state, or nationwide statistic. The CDC website did not have a concrete number for how many COVID cases in schools were attributed to sports.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, recently told ABC News, "We're finding out that it's the team sports where kids are getting together, obviously many without masks, that are driving it (COVID-19 spikes), rather than in-the-classroom spread."
"When you go back and take a look and try and track where these clusters of cases are coming from in the school, it's just that," Fauci added about athletics and extracurricular activities.
The National Federation of High Schools, the national governing body for all high school athletics, also did not have concrete numbers available for COVID-19 rates among athletes. A press release from the NFHS simply read "COVID-19 rates of participants in any given sport are directly proportional to prevailing community disease rates" and, "The great majority of sports-related spread of COVID-19 does not appear to occur during sports participation, but from social contact. Maximizing efforts to prevent this type of spread remains paramount."
Local high schools have had athletics delayed because of COVID-19 issues within their teams. The Bassett High School football team had to cancel two games and take two weeks off as players quarantined for coronavirus contact tracing, and the Bassett boys basketball team was unable to compete in the Region 3D tournament because of COVID-19 issues.
Other volleyball and basketball teams in the area also had to cancel games because of positive tests and/or contact tracing.
Martinsville is the only school in the Piedmont District that has not played a single sport this school year.
"We did not have students in school, and it's not sound practice to bring athletics in school when students are not back in school to learn," Talley said.
During Monday's meeting, Talley revealed that the schools had been adding more students to in-person learning, however he did not have a time table for when in-person learning would return for Martinsville High School students.