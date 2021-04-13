Martinsville schools choose to not compete in any athletics this school year

The latest from the VHSL said that nine school districts across the state opted out of the fall sports season: Brunswick County, Buckingham County, Colonial Beach, Essex County, Prince Edward County, Richmond Public Schools, Surry County, Sussex County, and Westmoreland County.

The VHSL did not have a list of schools that have opted out of spring sports as of Tuesday afternoon.

Talley read a statistic Monday that said 52% of COVID cases in schools were from "recreational and scholastic athletics," and said that was a big factor in why they have delayed sports. The source of statistic was not readily available, and Talley did not say if that was a region, state, or nationwide statistic. The CDC website did not have a concrete number for how many COVID cases in schools were attributed to sports.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, recently told ABC News, "We're finding out that it's the team sports where kids are getting together, obviously many without masks, that are driving it (COVID-19 spikes), rather than in-the-classroom spread."

"When you go back and take a look and try and track where these clusters of cases are coming from in the school, it's just that," Fauci added about athletics and extracurricular activities.