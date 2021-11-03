Martinsville Speedway adds modifieds to fall 2022 race week

In addition to the playoff finales for the NASCAR Xfinity and Cup Series next season, Martinsville Speedway announced on Wednesday it will expand the 2022 fall race weekend to also include the season finale of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour.

The modifieds will return to Martinsville on Thursday, Oct. 27. The race will be the second year in a row Martinsville will host the modifieds, and will be sixth time the track has hosted the Whelen Modified Tour season finale. The most recent season finale at Martinsville came in 1991.

The weekend is part of a yearlong 75th anniversary celebration for Martinsville Speedway.

“For our 75th anniversary season, we will go back to the roots of racing at Martinsville with the return of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour,” Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell said in a release from the track. “With the season finale of the Mods joining the fourth consecutive season of penultimate races for the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series in the fall, the road to a NASCAR championship will now include the crowning of a champion.”

Martinsville hosted a modified race in NASCAR’s inaugural season on July 4, 1948. The race was the third NASCAR sanctioned race in history in the Commonwealth of Virginia.