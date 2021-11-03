Martinsville Speedway adds modifieds to fall 2022 race week

In addition to the playoff finales for the NASCAR Xfinity and Cup Series next season, Martinsville Speedway announced on Wednesday it will expand the 2022 fall race weekend to also include the season finale of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour.
The modifieds will return to Martinsville on Thursday, Oct. 27. The race will be the second year in a row Martinsville will host the modifieds, and will be sixth time the track has hosted the Whelen Modified Tour season finale. The most recent season finale at Martinsville came in 1991.
The weekend is part of a yearlong 75th anniversary celebration for Martinsville Speedway.
“For our 75th anniversary season, we will go back to the roots of racing at Martinsville with the return of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour,” Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell said in a release from the track. “With the season finale of the Mods joining the fourth consecutive season of penultimate races for the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series in the fall, the road to a NASCAR championship will now include the crowning of a champion.”
Martinsville hosted a modified race in NASCAR’s inaugural season on July 4, 1948. The race was the third NASCAR sanctioned race in history in the Commonwealth of Virginia.
NASCAR's National Modified Championship, the predecessor to the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, competed at Martinsville from 1960-1984. The modern-day NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour continued to race at the historic half-mile short track from 1985-2002, 2005-2010, and most recently in the spring of this year.
Racing Virginia legend Ray Hendrick, who is the career leader in wins at Martinsville with 20, is the all-time leader in modified wins at the track with 13. NASCAR Hall of Famer Richie Evans is second with 10. NASCAR Hall of Famer Mike Stefanik, one of the Modified Tour’s 10 greatest drivers of all-time, holds the modern-day record with five wins at Martinsville.
In this season’s Virginia is for Racing Lovers 200 Whelen Modified Tour race, Ryan Preece set the Martinsville Speedway track record with a 101.768 mph lap in qualifying. The previous record was set in qualifying for a 1986 modified event, Greg Sacks had a one-lap average of 101.014 mile-per-hour.
“Martinsville Speedway will be an exciting venue to return to for our season finale with the Whelen Modified Tour,” said Jimmy Wilson, Senior Director, NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour. “We're excited to be a part of the larger Martinsville 75th anniversary celebrations next year and look forward to crowning our champion at Martinsville for the first time since 1991.”
Campbell said in a press conference at the track on Sunday next year's anniversary celebrations won’t be focused on one single event, but will feature many smaller celebrations throughout the entire year. Part of the anniversary celebration will include a first-of-its-kind Martinsville Speedway exhibit at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, North Carolina. Kelley said the museum will do a display that honors and recognizes the history of Martinsville, and they plan to have it open before the April spring race weekend.
In the spring, Martinsville will host its first-ever consecutive three race weekend of night races with all three of NASCAR's premier series featuring the Camping World Truck Series on April 7, Xfinity Series on April 8, and the Cup Series race on April 9.
In addition to the modified race, Martinsville will host the penultimate races of the Xfinity Series on Oct. 29 and the Cup Series on Oct. 30. The races will crown the Whelen Modified Tour champion and set the field for the Xfinity and Cup Series championships the following week at Phoenix Raceway.
Martinsville will also host the annual ValleyStar Credit Union 300 late model race in September.