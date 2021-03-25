Martinsville Speedway to host limited fans for upcoming race weekend

As NASCAR returns to Martinsville Speedway, the track will host a limited, reduced number of fans throughout the first-ever three race weekend of night races on April 8-10, the track announced Thursday.

The track did not disclose how many fans will be permitted to attend the three races. Gov. Ralph Northam announced on Wednesday an updated executive order that allows up to 30 percent capacity for outdoor events.

The reduced capacity for the 2021 spring event weekend is due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and continues in accordance with enhanced safety protocols and procedures to provide a safe environment for fans, competitors, employees and industry personnel.

“With the increase in limited fan capacity for entertainment venues across the Commonwealth of Virginia, we will be ready to welcome back more race fans for a safe, exciting race experience at Martinsville Speedway,” Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell said in a release. “We look forward to hearing more of our loyal race fans cheer on the action for our first-ever three race weekend of night races on April 8-10.”

As a result of the seating capacity limitations, many guests have had their grandstand seats relocated. In addition to encouraging distancing throughout the venue, all guests will be screened before entering the facility at staggered entry times and will be required to wear face coverings. Multiple handwashing and hand-sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the operating areas and entrances and a “clean team” of staff, clearly identified for guests, will be cleaning or disinfecting at all times.