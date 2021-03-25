 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Martinsville Speedway to host limited fans for upcoming race weekend
0 comments
editor's pick

Martinsville Speedway to host limited fans for upcoming race weekend

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Bulletin photos of the year

Martinsville Speedway announced on Wednesday they will host a limited number of fans for the upcoming race weekend.

 Bulletin photo by Cara Cooper

As NASCAR returns to Martinsville Speedway, the track will host a limited, reduced number of fans throughout the first-ever three race weekend of night races on April 8-10, the track announced Thursday.

The track did not disclose how many fans will be permitted to attend the three races.  Gov. Ralph Northam announced on Wednesday an updated executive order that allows up to 30 percent capacity for outdoor events.

The reduced capacity for the 2021 spring event weekend is due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and continues in accordance with enhanced safety protocols and procedures to provide a safe environment for fans, competitors, employees and industry personnel.

“With the increase in limited fan capacity for entertainment venues across the Commonwealth of Virginia, we will be ready to welcome back more race fans for a safe, exciting race experience at Martinsville Speedway,” Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell said in a release. “We look forward to hearing more of our loyal race fans cheer on the action for our first-ever three race weekend of night races on April 8-10.”

As a result of the seating capacity limitations, many guests have had their grandstand seats relocated. In addition to encouraging distancing throughout the venue, all guests will be screened before entering the facility at staggered entry times and will be required to wear face coverings. Multiple handwashing and hand-sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the operating areas and entrances and a “clean team” of staff, clearly identified for guests, will be cleaning or disinfecting at all times.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Will smaller schools have trouble affording their star players?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert