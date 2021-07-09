 Skip to main content
Martinsville Speedway, United Rentals join together for Camping World Truck Series playoff race
Martinsville Speedway, United Rentals join together for Camping World Truck Series playoff race

The United Rentals 200 Camping World Truck Series race will run at Martinsville Speedway on October 30.

 Contributed graphic

Martinsville Speedway and United Rentals, the largest equipment rental company in the world, build an agreement on the entitlement for the penultimate NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoff race on Oct. 30. The official race name will be the United Rentals 200 at Martinsville Speedway.

“It takes the best equipment rentals and service in the industry to successfully host a race weekend at Martinsville Speedway, so we welcome our new NASCAR partner in United Rentals,” Martinsville President Clay Campbell said in a release from the track. “As the NASCAR Playoffs heat up with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, we look forward to a fierce battle to make the Championship 4 in the United Rentals 200.”

NASCAR and United Rentals announced a multiyear partnership that will designate the brand as the “Official Rental Equipment Partner of NASCAR” beginning in 2022. The wide-ranging agreement spans across the sanctioning body and NASCAR-owned facilities including NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race entitlements for the United Rentals 200 at Martinsville Speedway and United Rentals 176 at The Glen on Aug. 7, as well as future spring NASCAR Xfinity Series events.

“Martinsville Speedway is a mainstay of NASCAR racing, and we are thrilled to help fuel the excitement of the Playoffs,” said John Humphrey, Region Vice President at United Rentals. “We are just as excited to partner with NASCAR and the Martinsville team to deliver a great experience for racing teams and fans alike.”

Martinsville will host the penultimate race of the Camping World Truck Series Playoffs on Saturday, Oct. 30. It will be the last race of the playoffs for the second consecutive season. The United Rentals 200 will be set the field for the Camping World Series championship the following week at Phoenix Raceway.

As part of the partnership, Martinsville Speedway and other NASCAR-owned facilities will work collaboratively with United Rentals for access to rental construction and industrial equipment, supplies and tools and additional items for on-going facility maintenance and race and event preparations and support.

