Martinsville Speedway, United Rentals join together for Camping World Truck Series playoff race

Martinsville Speedway and United Rentals, the largest equipment rental company in the world, build an agreement on the entitlement for the penultimate NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoff race on Oct. 30. The official race name will be the United Rentals 200 at Martinsville Speedway.

“It takes the best equipment rentals and service in the industry to successfully host a race weekend at Martinsville Speedway, so we welcome our new NASCAR partner in United Rentals,” Martinsville President Clay Campbell said in a release from the track. “As the NASCAR Playoffs heat up with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, we look forward to a fierce battle to make the Championship 4 in the United Rentals 200.”

NASCAR and United Rentals announced a multiyear partnership that will designate the brand as the “Official Rental Equipment Partner of NASCAR” beginning in 2022. The wide-ranging agreement spans across the sanctioning body and NASCAR-owned facilities including NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race entitlements for the United Rentals 200 at Martinsville Speedway and United Rentals 176 at The Glen on Aug. 7, as well as future spring NASCAR Xfinity Series events.