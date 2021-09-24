Martinsville Speedway win kickstarted Josh Berry's racing career, which is why he won't be there this weekend

Josh Berry won’t be racing to defend his title at this weekend’s ValleyStar Credit Union 300, but that’s largely because of the opportunities awarded to him since his 2019 win.
In Berry’s mind, he believes that VSCU300 win kick-started everything that has happened for him in his race career since that night. The next season he won the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national championship and soon after signed a deal to race part-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for JR Motorsports.
Berry returned to Martinsville this April for the spring Xfinity Series race, and led 95 laps on the way to a second Grandfather Clock trophy in just over a year.
Berry called his Xfinity win at Martinsville “a life-changing opportunity for me.”
“It’s been really a whirlwind of a season,” Berry said. “A year ago today we were trying to iron out and finish out a national championship run during a crazy year. Really kind of from that point on, once we clinched that I was basically given a 12 race opportunity in the Xfinity Series. Really that just kind of changed the whole course of my life.
“Now, at this point, I’m going to be full-time in the Xfinity Series next year and balancing a lot of different opportunities along the way, including the opportunity to fill in for Michael (Annett) in the 1 car.”
Berry has raced 19 times in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this year. While the JR Motorsports driver had intentions of racing at Martinsville Speedway this weekend, he’ll instead be filling in for Xfinity Series driver Michael Annett, who will sit out this weekend’s race at Las Vegas.
Just because he won’t be here this weekend doesn’t mean Berry won’t have a hand in helping the competitors at Martinsville Speedway.
JR Motorsports will have 16-year-old Connor Jones driving the team’s No. 88 late model originally meant for Berry, and Berry is giving the young driver as much advice as he can.
“He’s young and we’re developing him,” Berry said of Jones by phone this week. “The advice that I’ve given him and going to give him is basically just to be patient. With the changes to the format there’s going to be more cars in the heat races. Just be patient throughout that. A lot can happen.
“Then when you get into the feature, really you just kind of have to race to make it to the end. A lot of times it’s exciting and a lot can happen and you’ve got to make it to then end and have the car in one piece and most the time you’re set up for a pretty good finish.”
If anyone can offer advice for getting around Martinsville, it’s Berry. He led the 2019 VSCU300 flag-to-flag, taking home more than $40,000 in the process.
Berry was looking forward to getting the chance to come back to Martinsville this weekend, because winning that race two years ago was such a major milestone for him personally.
“We had been to Martinsville a long time and just struggled. Had bad luck, had mechanical failures, got caught up in accidents. Really could never break through and really have decent finishes to be honest,” he said. “To win that race in the fashion that we did under the new format, I was able to collect a huge pay day because of it. It was just a huge moment for me personally and one that I’ll never forget.
“A lot has happened for me since that moment, but it’s still right at the top of the list for one of my favorite races, for sure.”
Even though Berry won’t be competing in Martinsville this weekend, he thinks there is a favorite at The Paperclip Saturday night. It’s another driver who has national championships and many track titles to his name, but no grandfather clock.
“You kind have a few people circled of who you feel like would be poised to make a very good run at it. Obviously one that comes to mind for me is Peyton Sellers,” he said. “He’s won a lot of races this year and he’s basically on the cusp of winning a national title similar to what we did last year. I think he’s riding a lot of momentum and he’s never won that race. To me that doesn’t make him any less of a favorite. I think if anything it gives him more motivation to try to check that off his list. To me I definitely feel like that’s one that’s got to be a favorite.”
It’s obvious why Berry thinks his first Martinsville win was a turning point in his race career. In his mind, it is the biggest title you can win at that level of racing.
“When it comes to late model stocks, that race is the benchmark for really your legacy as a driver,” he said. “No matter what you accomplish, I feel like, whether it’s national championships or track championships or wins and all this different stuff, I still feel like people are measured on whether they’ve won Martinsville or not.”
Qualifying for the VSCU300 will take place on Friday at 8 p.m. Heat races will begin on Saturday at 3 p.m., and the feature will be at 7 p.m.
