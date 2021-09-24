Martinsville Speedway win kickstarted Josh Berry's racing career, which is why he won't be there this weekend

Berry was looking forward to getting the chance to come back to Martinsville this weekend, because winning that race two years ago was such a major milestone for him personally.

“We had been to Martinsville a long time and just struggled. Had bad luck, had mechanical failures, got caught up in accidents. Really could never break through and really have decent finishes to be honest,” he said. “To win that race in the fashion that we did under the new format, I was able to collect a huge pay day because of it. It was just a huge moment for me personally and one that I’ll never forget.

“A lot has happened for me since that moment, but it’s still right at the top of the list for one of my favorite races, for sure.”

Even though Berry won’t be competing in Martinsville this weekend, he thinks there is a favorite at The Paperclip Saturday night. It’s another driver who has national championships and many track titles to his name, but no grandfather clock.