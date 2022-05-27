Martinsville sweeps sprints at region track championships; Full results for the Bulldogs and Cougars

Martinsville High School swept the sprint events at the Region 2C Outdoor Track and Field Championship on Thursday at Christiansburg High School.

The Bulldogs had first place finishes in both the girls and boys 100 and 200 meter dash races, and added a victory in the boys 4x100 meter dash in a solid day all around for the team.

Martinsville had five wins and 13 top-4 finishes on the day, with the top four in each event moving on the VHSL class 2 state finals next weekend.

Freshman Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston won the girls 100 and 200 meter dash races, running 12.89 in the 100 and a season-best time of 26.85 in the 200.

Bulldogs junior Jahmal Jones also won both sprint events for the boys team, running 10.89 in the 100 and a season-best 22.23 in the 200. He also came away third in the long jump with a distance of 20-feet, 2.25-inches.

Jones was also the anchor leg on the boys 4x100 meter relay team that came away with a victory after running a time 44.30. Jones was joined on the relay by senior Jamier Smith, and juniors Rayshaun Dickerson and Ronnie Jackson.

The Martinsville girls 4x100 meter relay, consisting of Jakiyah Gravely, Fonshay Moyer, Zaniyah Moyer, and Mitchell-Hairston, finished third with a time of 53.77.

Also qualifying for states from the Bulldogs was: Elisha Jackson with a third finish in the shot put (30-2), Christian Jones with a third place finish in the 400 meter dash (53.88), Steffon Evans with a third place finish in the 110 meter hurdles (18.78) and fourth in the 300 meter hurdles (47.98), and Dickerson with fourth place finishes in the 100 (11.40) and 200 (23.38).

Martinsville’s boys 4x400 meter relay team of Dylan Cochran, Jones, Keyshawn Kirby, and Jaylan Long, finished fifth with a time of 3:48.38.

Martinsville finished sixth as a team in both the boys and girls team events. Patrick County’s boys finished eighth and girls finished ninth as a team.

Patrick County came away with four top-5 finishes at the meet, with one runner moving on to the state meet.

Senior Riley Brim finished second in the boys 800 meter run with a time of 2:06.08, qualifying him for states.

Brim was also the lead leg on the Cougars 4x800 meter relay team that finished fifth with a time of 9:09.21. Brim was joined on the relay by Dylan Quesinberry, William Overby, and Moises Cisneros.

The Cougars girls 4x400 meter relays also came away in fifth with a time 4:48.06. The relay consisted of Irene Smith, Mackenzie Williams, Lillian Hazelwood, and Skylar Stevens.

Stevens also finish fifth in the girls 400 meter dash with a time of 1:04.75.

The VHSL Class 2 Outdoor Track and Field Championship will take place on Friday and Saturday at James Madison University. In addition to athletes who finished in the top four on Thursday, anyone who previously met a state qualifying standard at a sanctioned meet this season can also compete at states.

Full results from Thursday’s meet for Martinsville and Patrick County are listed below:

Region 2C Outdoor Track and Field Championship

Thursday at Christiansburg High School

Martinsville High School results

GIRLS 100 METER DASH

12.89 Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston 1st

14.16 Fonshay Moyer 10th

GIRLS 200 METER DASH

26.85 Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston 1st

29.10 Jakiyah Gravely 10th

31.93 Mallori Lowe 17th

GIRLS 400 METER DASH

1:11.68 Brianna Chigwerewe 11th

GIRLS 4X100 METER RELAY

53.77 Relay Team (Jakiyah Gravely, Fonshay Moyer, Zaniyah Moyer, Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston) 3rd

GIRLS HIGH JUMP

4-4 Zaniyah Moyer 6th

GIRLS LONG JUMP

15-8 Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston 6th

GIRLS TRIPLE JUMP

31-1 Fonshay Moyer 7th

GIRLS SHOT PUT

30-2 Elisha Jackson 3rd

BOYS 100 METER DASH

10.89 Jahmal Jones 1st

11.40 Rayshaun Dickerson 4th

12.25 Ronnie Jackson 17th

BOYS 200 METER DASH

22.23 Jahmal Jones 1st

23.38 Rayshaun Dickerson 4th

BOYS 400 METER DASH

53.88 Christian Jones 3rd

55.94 Dylan Cochran 8th

BOYS 800 METER RUN

2:48.62 Gabriel Haley 19th

BOYS 1600 METER RUN

6:04.58 Gabriel Haley 17th

BOYS 110 METER HURDLES

18.78 Steffon Evans 3rd

BOYS 300 METER HURDLES

47.98 Steffon Evans 4th

BOYS 4X100 METER RELAY

44.11 Relay Team (Jamier Smith, Rayshaun Dickerson, Ronnie Jackson, Jahmal Jones) 1st

BOYS 4X400 METER RELAY

3:48.38 Relay Team (Dylan Cochran, Christian Jones, Keyshawn Kirby, Jaylan Long) 5th

BOYS LONG JUMP

20-2.25 Jahmal Jones 3rd

19-0.5 Rayshaun Dickerson 6th

18-9.75 Jamier Smith 7th

BOYS DISCUS

71-3 Vincent Kent 20th

Patrick County High School results

GIRLS 200 METER DASH

28.87 Skylar Stevens 7th

GIRLS 400 METER DASH

1:04.75 Skylar Stevens 5th

1:15.44 Lillian Hazelwood 14th

GIRLS 800 METER RUN

2:40.52 Irene Smith 7th

2:55.54 Mackenzie Williams 11th

GIRLS 4X400 METER RELAY

4:48.06 Relay Team (Irene Smith, Mackenzie Williams, Lillian Hazelwood, Skylar Stevens) 5th

GIRLS DISCUS

63-11 Brandy Quesinberry 9th

BOYS 100 METER DASH

12.21 Skyler Conner 14th

13.81 Conner Goad 27th

BOYS 200 METER DASH

28.84 Conner Goad 21st

BOYS 400 METER DASH

58.90 Dylan Quesinberry 13th

1:02.95 Xavier Seda-Torres 18th

1:03.36 Conner Goad 19th

BOYS 800 METER RUN

2:06.08 Riley Brim 2nd

2:14.52 Moises Cisneros 8th

2:53.14 Xavier Seda-Torres 21st

BOYS 1600 METER RUN

5:40.51 William Overby 15th

5:57.99 Brett Foley 16th

BOYS 4X400 METER RELAY

3:50.42 Relay Team (Moises Cisneros, Dylan Quesinberry, Skylar Conner, Riley Brim) 6th

BOYS 4X800 METER RELAY

9:09.21 Relay Team (Riley Brim, Dylan Quesinberry, William Overby, Moises Cisneros) 5th

BOYS LONG JUMP

16-4 Skyler Conner 14th

15-4.5 Riley Brim 17th

BOYS DISCUS

91-9.5 Jaheim Johnson 11th

87-4.5 Curtis Busick 14th

81-3 Kyle Handy 17th

BOYS SHOT PUT

33-11 Jaheim Johnson 13th

28-6 Kyle Handy 21st

26-11 Nicholas Pell 23rd

