Martinsville sweeps sprints at region track championships; Full results for the Bulldogs and Cougars

Martinsville High School swept the sprint events at the Region 2C Outdoor Track and Field Championship on Thursday at Christiansburg High School.
The Bulldogs had first place finishes in both the girls and boys 100 and 200 meter dash races, and added a victory in the boys 4x100 meter dash in a solid day all around for the team.
Martinsville had five wins and 13 top-4 finishes on the day, with the top four in each event moving on the VHSL class 2 state finals next weekend.
Freshman Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston won the girls 100 and 200 meter dash races, running 12.89 in the 100 and a season-best time of 26.85 in the 200.
Bulldogs junior Jahmal Jones also won both sprint events for the boys team, running 10.89 in the 100 and a season-best 22.23 in the 200. He also came away third in the long jump with a distance of 20-feet, 2.25-inches.
Jones was also the anchor leg on the boys 4x100 meter relay team that came away with a victory after running a time 44.30. Jones was joined on the relay by senior Jamier Smith, and juniors Rayshaun Dickerson and Ronnie Jackson.
The Martinsville girls 4x100 meter relay, consisting of Jakiyah Gravely, Fonshay Moyer, Zaniyah Moyer, and Mitchell-Hairston, finished third with a time of 53.77.
Also qualifying for states from the Bulldogs was: Elisha Jackson with a third finish in the shot put (30-2), Christian Jones with a third place finish in the 400 meter dash (53.88), Steffon Evans with a third place finish in the 110 meter hurdles (18.78) and fourth in the 300 meter hurdles (47.98), and Dickerson with fourth place finishes in the 100 (11.40) and 200 (23.38).
Martinsville’s boys 4x400 meter relay team of Dylan Cochran, Jones, Keyshawn Kirby, and Jaylan Long, finished fifth with a time of 3:48.38.
Martinsville finished sixth as a team in both the boys and girls team events. Patrick County’s boys finished eighth and girls finished ninth as a team.
Patrick County came away with four top-5 finishes at the meet, with one runner moving on to the state meet.
Senior Riley Brim finished second in the boys 800 meter run with a time of 2:06.08, qualifying him for states.
Brim was also the lead leg on the Cougars 4x800 meter relay team that finished fifth with a time of 9:09.21. Brim was joined on the relay by Dylan Quesinberry, William Overby, and Moises Cisneros.
The Cougars girls 4x400 meter relays also came away in fifth with a time 4:48.06. The relay consisted of Irene Smith, Mackenzie Williams, Lillian Hazelwood, and Skylar Stevens.
Stevens also finish fifth in the girls 400 meter dash with a time of 1:04.75.
The VHSL Class 2 Outdoor Track and Field Championship will take place on Friday and Saturday at James Madison University. In addition to athletes who finished in the top four on Thursday, anyone who previously met a state qualifying standard at a sanctioned meet this season can also compete at states.
Full results from Thursday’s meet for Martinsville and Patrick County are listed below:
Region 2C Outdoor Track and Field Championship
Thursday at Christiansburg High School
Martinsville High School results
GIRLS 100 METER DASH
12.89 Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston 1st
14.16 Fonshay Moyer 10th
GIRLS 200 METER DASH
26.85 Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston 1st
29.10 Jakiyah Gravely 10th
31.93 Mallori Lowe 17th
GIRLS 400 METER DASH
1:11.68 Brianna Chigwerewe 11th
GIRLS 4X100 METER RELAY
53.77 Relay Team (Jakiyah Gravely, Fonshay Moyer, Zaniyah Moyer, Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston) 3rd
GIRLS HIGH JUMP
4-4 Zaniyah Moyer 6th
GIRLS LONG JUMP
15-8 Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston 6th
GIRLS TRIPLE JUMP
31-1 Fonshay Moyer 7th
GIRLS SHOT PUT
30-2 Elisha Jackson 3rd
BOYS 100 METER DASH
10.89 Jahmal Jones 1st
11.40 Rayshaun Dickerson 4th
12.25 Ronnie Jackson 17th
BOYS 200 METER DASH
22.23 Jahmal Jones 1st
23.38 Rayshaun Dickerson 4th
BOYS 400 METER DASH
53.88 Christian Jones 3rd
55.94 Dylan Cochran 8th
BOYS 800 METER RUN
2:48.62 Gabriel Haley 19th
BOYS 1600 METER RUN
6:04.58 Gabriel Haley 17th
BOYS 110 METER HURDLES
18.78 Steffon Evans 3rd
BOYS 300 METER HURDLES
47.98 Steffon Evans 4th
BOYS 4X100 METER RELAY
44.11 Relay Team (Jamier Smith, Rayshaun Dickerson, Ronnie Jackson, Jahmal Jones) 1st
BOYS 4X400 METER RELAY
3:48.38 Relay Team (Dylan Cochran, Christian Jones, Keyshawn Kirby, Jaylan Long) 5th
BOYS LONG JUMP
20-2.25 Jahmal Jones 3rd
19-0.5 Rayshaun Dickerson 6th
18-9.75 Jamier Smith 7th
BOYS DISCUS
71-3 Vincent Kent 20th
Patrick County High School results
GIRLS 200 METER DASH
28.87 Skylar Stevens 7th
GIRLS 400 METER DASH
1:04.75 Skylar Stevens 5th
1:15.44 Lillian Hazelwood 14th
GIRLS 800 METER RUN
2:40.52 Irene Smith 7th
2:55.54 Mackenzie Williams 11th
GIRLS 4X400 METER RELAY
4:48.06 Relay Team (Irene Smith, Mackenzie Williams, Lillian Hazelwood, Skylar Stevens) 5th
GIRLS DISCUS
63-11 Brandy Quesinberry 9th
BOYS 100 METER DASH
12.21 Skyler Conner 14th
13.81 Conner Goad 27th
BOYS 200 METER DASH
28.84 Conner Goad 21st
BOYS 400 METER DASH
58.90 Dylan Quesinberry 13th
1:02.95 Xavier Seda-Torres 18th
1:03.36 Conner Goad 19th
BOYS 800 METER RUN
2:06.08 Riley Brim 2nd
2:14.52 Moises Cisneros 8th
2:53.14 Xavier Seda-Torres 21st
BOYS 1600 METER RUN
5:40.51 William Overby 15th
5:57.99 Brett Foley 16th
BOYS 4X400 METER RELAY
3:50.42 Relay Team (Moises Cisneros, Dylan Quesinberry, Skylar Conner, Riley Brim) 6th
BOYS 4X800 METER RELAY
9:09.21 Relay Team (Riley Brim, Dylan Quesinberry, William Overby, Moises Cisneros) 5th
BOYS LONG JUMP
16-4 Skyler Conner 14th
15-4.5 Riley Brim 17th
BOYS DISCUS
91-9.5 Jaheim Johnson 11th
87-4.5 Curtis Busick 14th
81-3 Kyle Handy 17th
BOYS SHOT PUT
33-11 Jaheim Johnson 13th
28-6 Kyle Handy 21st
26-11 Nicholas Pell 23rd