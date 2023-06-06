Martinsville High School has had an outdoor track state champion in seven of the last eight times the school has competed in the state event.

This weekend’s VHSL Class 2 state title for Bulldogs sophomore Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston in the girls 100 meter dash was the 18th overall for coach Kelvin Jackson, between his years coaching at Martinsville, Magna Vista, and Drewry-Mason High Schools.

Martinsville had three individual state championships in 2022, two by Jahmal Jones and one by the boys 4x100 meter relay team. The school didn't compete in 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the VHSL didn't hold a state championship in 2020, the start of the pandemic.

The Bulldogs won at least one individual or relay state championship every year from 2016-2019, and won a relay state title in 2014.

Not only did Martinsville come away from this weekend at James Madison University with a state title, the team added six other all-state finishes on the weekend.

“I thought the performances that our kids put on yesterday was probably the best that we’ve seen in a couple years,” Jackson said in a phone interview this week.

“For a while I wasn’t sure it if was going to happen again… but things have come back around.”

In addition to her state title, Mitchell-Hairston finished fourth in the girls 200 meter dash. The Bulldogs’ girls 4x100 meter relay team of Mitchell-Hairston, Fonshay Moyer, Jakiyah Gravely, and Aubrey Price came home with a third place finish after running the relay in 51.28 seconds.

The top eight finishers in each event were named to the all-state team.

Martinsville seniors Rayshawn Dickerson and Christian Jones had individual all-state finishes. Dickerson finished fifth in the boys 100 meter dash with a time of 11.17 seconds, and eighth in the boys 200 meter dash with a time of 22.74 seconds.

Jones was sixth in the boys 400 meter dash with a time of 51.40 seconds.

Jones also had a second all-state finish in the boys 4x400 meter relay, alongside Marcus Long, Jordan Smith, and Ronnie Jackson. The team ran 3:33.49 to finish in sixth place.

Coach Kelvin Jackson was especially impressed with his 4x400 team. The first heat of the race was stopped after two laps due to rainstorms in the area. After a break, the Bulldogs had to restart the race.

They were winning their heat when the first race was stopped.

“I’m telling you, they were on pace to set a great time in the first heat,” Jackson said. “They were going to put some pressure on those other teams. They really worked hard and they pulled through and ended up getting sixth place, but it could have been better for them.”

Jackson also gave credit to his girls 4x100 relay team for backing up a third place finish at the Region 2C championship this spring.

“The 4x1 team for the girls, they held their spot,” he said. “In the region, they were third to those two teams that finished in front of us. They did a great job yesterday and they got back in that third spot. They couldn’t get any higher than that, but I was proud of them for what they did. We took a soccer player and put her in the anchor leg for our relay team. She hadn’t been running for most of the year and it worked out really good for us.”

A renewed focus on the little things was key for the Bulldogs this spring.

“I’ve got give a lot of credit to (coach) Earl (Dodson). Mr. Dodson spends a lot of time with these kids coming out of the blocks and focusing on that,” Kelvin Jackson said. “Something like that would cause them to lose the race because they would focus on the wrong thing, but he did a great job of preparing them to deal with the circumstances. They weren’t the greatest on blocks yesterday, but it didn’t end up being a problem for us.”

The only senior on that relay team is Jakiyah Gravely. Fonshay Moyer and Aubrey Price are both juniors, meaning three of the four on the team will be back next year.

Kelvin Jackson’s hope is to get more girls to run next season, a process he and coach Earl Dodson have been working on for a while.

Martinsville will also lose Dickerson, Jones, and Ronnie Jackson to graduation this spring, as well as former state champion Jahmal Jones, who was unable to compete this spring due to an injury.

Both Bulldogs coaches are hopeful for the future of their program as they return key runners from this spring.

“The future looks good,” Kelvin Jackson said.

“I would like to say that Earl and I have been doing this together for probably five or six years now, and we’ve always been one. He doesn’t coach this person and I coach that person. We all coach all of the kids. It’s just been fun. I’m getting older, but it’s still fun, so therefore it’s not at a point where I want to stop because I don’t feel like I’m not getting anywhere. I feel like we’re getting a lot of things done, so we’re just going to keep on going. We’ve got a lot of young kids coming back, so we just want to help it continue to grow.”