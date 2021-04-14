Martinsville's Aaron Dalton, Magna Vista's Dekavis Preston commit to NCAA DII colleges

“It was basically my fit. Small classrooms, great scenery. It’s in the middle of nowhere but at the same time it just felt right,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dalton thanked his coaches, including his dad, Ricky Dalton, who is an assistant at Martinsville, Martinsville boys soccer coach Pete Scouras, and his Piedmont Youth Soccer League travel team coach Brennan Murphy, who were all in attendance at Monday’s signing.

“They made me who I am today. They shaped me into the man I am right now,” Dalton said. “I see them all as a key role in my life and I hope I stay with them and learn from them, even now after I go to college.”

Preston headed to Charleston

Magna Vista High School senior Dekavis Preston also signed his letter of intent Monday to continue his football career at NCAA Division II University of Charleston, in West Virginia, in the fall.

Preston, a running back and kick returner, initially committed to Charleston during his junior year, a season in which he was named First Team All-Region 3D as a punt returner.

“First and foremost, I want to thank God for allowing me to play the sport I love and allowing me to perform good enough to be able to go to college,” Preston said at Monday’s signing.