Martinsville's Andy Garcia named all-state football

Martinsville High School junior Andy Garcia was named to the all-state football team, the Virginia High School League announced on Wednesday.

Garcia was named Second Team All-VHSL Class 2 as a punter for the Bulldogs this season.

The Bulldog served as the team's kicker and punter this fall. Garcia was also named Second Team All-Piedmont District as a kicker.

This is Garcia's first time on the all-state list. During his freshman season in 2019 he was named First Team All-Region 2C as a punter, Second Team All-PD punter and All-PD honorable mention as a kicker.

Garcia did not have a sophomore season with the Bulldogs after Martinsville schools opted to not play any sports in the 2020-2021 school year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Martinsville finished the season 5-6. They made the Region 2C playoffs for the first time since 2017, and reached the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2016.