Martinsville's Caira Valentine regained her love for basketball on the way to all-region selection

NBA Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant once said, “I would go 0-for-30 before I would go 0-for-9. Zero-for-9 means you beat yourself, you psyched yourself out of the game. … The only reason is because you’ve just now lost confidence in yourself.”

During this past basketball season, Martinsville High School senior Caira Valentine did an assignment for one of her classes on Bryant, and read that quote. At that time, Valentine was struggling on the basketball court. She admits she lost confidence in her game after missing a season amid the coronavirus pandemic. She lost her love for basketball and didn’t feel comfortable playing for basically an all new Bulldogs team.

Then she did that assignment on Bryant, and something changed.

“I wanted to give up because it was different playing with them than who I was used to playing with,” Valentine said. “But there was a quote that was like, ‘I’d rather go 0-30 than 0-9 because that means I quit.’ And that just hit me. It just changed me.

“That’s really what changed, I’m not going to lie. It made me feel like, yes Caira, you didn’t choose him for no reason. That quote didn’t pop up for no reason.”

The last time Martinsville played basketball, Valentine was a sophomore on a Bulldogs team with four seniors that went 20-9 and reached the state quarterfinals. She was a varsity player as a freshman on a team full of seniors that also reached the state tournament.

Averaging 11.5 points per game as a freshman and 14.3 as a sophomore, to that point Valentine had been an underclassman role player, there for offensive support and defensive pressure. She was a big part of those Bulldogs teams but never the one who was relied upon to take the last shot or lead the team.

Normally, a player’s junior season helps varsity athletes transition from underclassman to veteran. But, Martinsville High School didn’t play basketball Valentine’s junior year, opting out of all sports as COVID-19 continued to rage across the area and the country.

Not only did Valentine miss that transition year, she wasn’t able to get on the court at all.

“I wanted to so bad but I just couldn’t, so I started finding other things,” she said. “Then coming back on the court I was like, ‘Oh, I’m tired now, I can’t shoot now, I don’t know how to dribble anymore. It was very difficult. I felt like I was a new player.”

When Valentine was able to to play again, she had to learn how to become a leader and enjoy being in that role.

“I started to gain confidence again because I lost confidence over COVID, lost my love for the game,” she said. “But getting back on the court, it was like I had to put myself back in 2019. I had to learn and I had to shoot more. I didn’t like to shoot anymore. I had to learn how to drive more, I had to learn how to take contact this year more. I had to step up as the senior on my team.”

Valentine was the only player on this year’s Bulldog team with any significant prior varsity experience. She finished the year scoring 13.1 points per game and was named First Team All-Piedmont District and Second Team All-Region 3D.

The Bulldogs went 6-15 this season.

“It was different. It was very different,” Valentine said. “We started off with a lot of new people, new to basketball. They’re just figuring out basketball. They hadn’t really played it before, so it was a little hard, a little rusty, but we ended up coming together. Coach T (MHS head coach Tresita Holland), she helped us individually, helped them learn basketball, and we ended up doing really good by the middle to end of the season.”

Being a senior was all about taking responsibility. As Valentine’s confidence in herself improved, she saw the effect that was having on her young teammates.

“My coach, she would tell me to tell everybody to give me the ball because I could maneuver with people,” Valentine said. “And I used to hate it because I was like, I feel like all the pressure is on me and I didn’t like that. But I had to learn that I had to take the responsibility and do it because if I do it then it’s going to make them want to do it.

“I don’t want to let my team down. I feel like if I give up they’re going to give up… You’ve got to keep going. It’s really nice being able to boost my confidence and my coach’s.”

Valentine finished her high school career with 948 points.

As she approaches graduation, Valentine is closing on chapter of her basketball life. A long chapter that’s gone back to her childhood. Former Martinsville coach Charlie Holland and current MHS coach Tresita Holland were her first coaches who were “there to help me with my first dribble,” she said.

“The bond of the team and my coach, I’m going to miss that,” Valentine said. “That’s like my family. I’m going to miss them.”

Valentine has had some discussions with a couple colleges about playing at the next level. Getting back on the court this season helped her regain her love of basketball. Playing in college hasn’t always been Valentine’s goal, but it definitely is now.

“I was always like if I do go to college I may try to walk on. If I make it I do, but if I don’t, I don’t. But now that’s it’s my senior season I’m like, it’s about to be over and I don’t want it to stop,” she said.

“Seeing my name. I want to make it. I don’t know about all the way to the WNBA. But college, if I want to finish there I’ll finish there. Just not yet.”

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

