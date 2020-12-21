Martinsville's Charlie Holland steps down as Bulldogs girls basketball coach

Golding praised Holland for helping turn the Bulldogs' program around.

“When I approached Charlie about talking over the job, we had struggled. For years we had struggled,” Golding said. “We weren’t even .500. It seemed like every year in the district we were playing to see who wasn’t last place.

“I think a lot of people got lost on how good Charlie actually did because all of a sudden we were making to the regional finals and making it to the states and making it to the state finals and everybody was wanting to win a state championship, but I think a lot of people forgot where we came from because we came from just trying to win one or two ball games a year to winning 17.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Bulldogs went 20-9 last season. They’ve won at least 18 games the last four seasons in a row, and had a winning record eight straight years.

“He just took so many personalities and just played to their strengths,” Golding said. “My hat's off to him because he changed the mentality of basketball at Martinsville.

“He did it with multiple sets of girls. Some people talk about, ‘That was a good group that came through.’ He did it over time and he molded those girls and he made them believe in the system and just made them better players, made the better people.”