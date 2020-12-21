Martinsville's Charlie Holland steps down as Bulldogs girls basketball coach

After coaching the Martinsville High School girls basketball team for 10 years, head coach Charlie Holland has resigned from his position, school officials confirmed Monday afternoon.
Holland told Martinsville Athletic Director Tommy Golding over the summer he planned to step away as head coach, but the resignation wasn’t made official until last week due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Bulldogs’ junior varsity coach Tresita Holland will take over as the team’s head coach. Tresita is Holland’s sister and served as an assistant with him for the last eight seasons. Holland, who has been coaching various teams at Martinsville since 1993, will remain the varsity softball coach at the school and plans to stay on the basketball staff as an assistant with his sister.
“I’m just taking a backseat. I won’t have to be there every day,” Holland said by phone Monday.
Holland led the Bulldogs to five straight VHSL Class 2 state tournament appearances and a state finals appearance in 2017. The team reached the state quarterfinals last season.
“If there was any time that was good to go out and do it, it was now,” Holland said. “I wanted to do it by going out on a winning note. We had a great season.
“When I was his assistant with the boys, Coach Troy Wells always said you never leave the cupboards bare. You leave the program in better shape than it was when you took it over. So I felt like the program was in good shape, it’s running good, it’s got some outstanding athletes coming out and I feel like Tresita will hold it in place really good.”
Golding praised Holland for helping turn the Bulldogs' program around.
“When I approached Charlie about talking over the job, we had struggled. For years we had struggled,” Golding said. “We weren’t even .500. It seemed like every year in the district we were playing to see who wasn’t last place.
“I think a lot of people got lost on how good Charlie actually did because all of a sudden we were making to the regional finals and making it to the states and making it to the state finals and everybody was wanting to win a state championship, but I think a lot of people forgot where we came from because we came from just trying to win one or two ball games a year to winning 17.”
The Bulldogs went 20-9 last season. They’ve won at least 18 games the last four seasons in a row, and had a winning record eight straight years.
“He just took so many personalities and just played to their strengths,” Golding said. “My hat's off to him because he changed the mentality of basketball at Martinsville.
“He did it with multiple sets of girls. Some people talk about, ‘That was a good group that came through.’ He did it over time and he molded those girls and he made them believe in the system and just made them better players, made the better people.”
Holland has worked overnight shifts for Georgia Pacific the entire time he’s been coaching, and said he was simply burnt out from work and having to put in so many hours coaching as well. While the 1985 Martinsville graduate said he always wanted to be a head coach at his alma mater, he felt it was just time to step away and help the program in another way.
“Basketball has been good to me. I love it,” Holland said. “Sometimes I think you just get to the point where it changes so much that it takes a lot of time to change and adapt to the new situation with the kids.”
In his decade with the program, Holland said he’s seen girls basketball players in Martinsville gain a better knowledge of the game, the fan base and the program has grown, and more players are coming to try outs.
Holland’s goal coming it was to turn the team into a consistent winner that was no longer overshadowed by the boys team.
To him though, he’s happy he was able to give back to the community and build relationships with players, especially those who are daughters of his own high school friends and neighbors. Getting to do that alongside those he’s closest with, while also getting the chance to coach his own daughter, was something “out of a storybook” he said.
“My goal was completed. I’ve been to states. I got to coach in a state championship game as a head coach myself, and did it with my sister and my best friend… You don’t live that every day. It’s something that I don’t feel can be duplicated,” he said. “It wasn’t something I set out to do. It was just the way the script was wrote.
“I got to coach for three different superintendents, five different principals… I just want to tell the people at Martinsville High School I’ve enjoyed every minute of it and I appreciate the opportunity, and I will help the kids any way I can even if I’m not there every day.”
“He turned that whole program around, and I know he’s leaving it good hands, but we would not be where we’re at today in girls basketball if it were not for Charlie Holland,” Golding said. “He left a legacy that’s going to be hard to follow.”
