Martinsville's Clarence Plunkett commits to P&HCC track teams

Martinsville High School senior Clarence Plunkett committed on Thursday to join the Patrick & Henry Community College track teams this fall.

P&HCC coach Andre Kidd said Plunkett will run indoor and outdoor track and field with the Patriots, while also training in the fall with the school’s cross country team.

“I was already attending PH. I wasn’t planning on playing any sports but I got the offer and I decided to take it to give me something to keep going,” Plunkett said at Thursday’s signing ceremony.

Plunkett was a member of the Bulldogs football team this fall.

The senior couldn’t hide his excitement at the ceremony.

“It feels really good,” he said. “I wanted to play sports in college. I didn’t know what I would play, but I got the offer to run track and I just took it.

“Getting the call and he was like, do I want to run and I get to sign, and I was like yea, sure, I would like to run. And it got me excited.

“I’m looking forward to getting started as soon as possible.”

The Patriots will begin the cross country season in August, and indoor track this winter.

