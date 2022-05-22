Martinsville's Jamier Manns signs with P&HCC wrestling

Martinsville High School senior Jamier Manns committed on Thursday to continue his wrestling career at Patrick & Henry Community College this fall.

Manns won the Piedmont District championship in the 160 pound weight class this winter, and finished second at the Region 2C championship.

The Patriots will be in their second season of competition this winter. Coach Chad Lange has already gotten commitments from three other seniors in the Piedmont District – Patrick County High Schools Josh Wright and Jaheim Johnson, and Magna Vista’s Christopher Doan.

“Just the environment and the way they treat people and act around people and the way they welcomed me, stuff of that nature is what made me want to go to PH,” Manns said at Thursday’s signing ceremony.

“It means a lot. It means a lot to carry on my career. I never thought I would be signing to college to wrestle but it’s only up from here,” he added. “It’s only up from here.”

Manns had a message to those who helped him get to this point.

“I want to thank my mom, my coaches, and specifically Michael King, he’s one of my wrestling teammates,” Manns said. “Been doing it from Day 1 with him. Him in general just taught me teamwork and how to work together and building a relationship with the wrestling team and stuff like that.”

The Patriots will begin competition this winter.

“I’m looking forward to winning a championship,” Manns said. “I’m looking for a ring.”

