Martinsville's Keith Decker shoots 76 during first round of US Senior Open

Martinsville’s Keith Decker shot 76 at Omaha Country Club Thursday in the first round of the U.S. Senior Open.

Decker was 6-over par on the day at the Omaha, Nebraska course, and tied with 14 other golfers for 102nd overall out of 156 golfers.

At press time, Stephen Ames and Billy Andrade were tied for first in the tournament at 5-under par each.

Decker was tied for 19th among 35 amateur golfers in the PGA Senior Tour event field.

The projected cut line for the tournament was not available at press time.

Decker will tee off at 7:15 a.m. local time (8:15 a.m. Eastern Standard Time) on Friday morning for the second round of the tournament.

He will be in a group with professionals Dave Quinn and Eric Veilleux. Quinn shot 78 (+8) on Thursday, and Veilleux shot 76 (+6) on Thursday.

Decker is playing in the U.S. Senior Open for the first time in his career after qualifying for the event by winning a qualifier at The Homestead in Bath County last month. The Martinsville resident, who was elected into the Virginia Golf Hall of Fame in 2007, calls Chatmoss Country Club his home course.