Martinsville High School sophomore Natalie LaPrade finished sixth at the VHSL Class 2 state diving championship on Friday.

LaPrade finished her dives with a combined score of 196.15. With the finish, she was named to the VHSL Class 2 All-State team.

LaPrade previously won the Piedmont District diving championship and was fifth at the Region 2C championship last week.

The state diving championship was held at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center, in Christiansburg.