Martinsville's Niblett signs with Louisburg College

Martinsville High School 2021 graduate Jahiem Niblett signed his letter of intent Wednesday to play basketball at Louisburg College in North Carolina this winter.
As a junior in 2020, Niblett was named First Team All-Piedmont District and Second Team All-Region 2C. He helped to Bulldogs to the Region 2C tournament semifinals that season, and an appearance in the VHSL Class 2 state tournament as a sophomore in 2019.
Martinsville did not play basketball this season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"It means a lot. I never really thought I was going to be here so soon but it did come soon," Niblett said of getting the chance to sign to play college basketball. "It does mean a lot to me. Going to the next stage of education and sports, it does mean a lot.
"It’s always been a dream to play college basketball. Always. Always. And then to go to the next level after college too."
Niblett, a 6-foot-5 forward/center, said getting college attention was difficult after not having a senior season, with just film from his freshman, sophomore, and junior seasons to send to colleges. A family friend, Tony Jones, helped him get in touch with schools to help with the recruiting process.
Louisburg, an NJCAA 2-year school in Louisburg, North Carolina, went 11-7 last season and lost in the Region 10 South Atlantic Tournament quarterfinals.
"It’s not too big, it’s small. I like the environment around there," Niblett said. "Close on campus and classes go well. And I just like the team that I’m around, the environment of the team."
Niblett has already begun preseason workouts for the team, and will move to campus next month.
"I'm excited for the season and just to see how the school year goes," he said. "Just to see the different classes, meeting new people, just things like that."
