Martinsville's Niblett signs with Louisburg College

Martinsville High School 2021 graduate Jahiem Niblett signed his letter of intent Wednesday to play basketball at Louisburg College in North Carolina this winter.

As a junior in 2020, Niblett was named First Team All-Piedmont District and Second Team All-Region 2C. He helped to Bulldogs to the Region 2C tournament semifinals that season, and an appearance in the VHSL Class 2 state tournament as a sophomore in 2019.

Martinsville did not play basketball this season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It means a lot. I never really thought I was going to be here so soon but it did come soon," Niblett said of getting the chance to sign to play college basketball. "It does mean a lot to me. Going to the next stage of education and sports, it does mean a lot.

"It’s always been a dream to play college basketball. Always. Always. And then to go to the next level after college too."

Niblett, a 6-foot-5 forward/center, said getting college attention was difficult after not having a senior season, with just film from his freshman, sophomore, and junior seasons to send to colleges. A family friend, Tony Jones, helped him get in touch with schools to help with the recruiting process.