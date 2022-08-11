Martinsville's Rennie Hairston keeping track dreams alive

Even though Rennie Hairston is no longer competing on a high school or collegiate track team, he has turned track into a year-round effort as an independent runner.

The 2021 Magna Vista High School graduate, nicknamed "Track Star Skinny Rennie", ran in outdoor track meets at colleges across Virginia and North Carolina this spring and summer, beginning with a meet at Lenoir Rhyne University, in Hickory, North Carolina, in March. He finished his regular season with a meet at Mount Olive College, in North Carolina, with others at the University of Lynchburg, UVa, Maryland, Tennessee, and West Virginia in between, all within about two months.

His championship season concluded with the Virginia Commonwealth Games at Liberty University on July 22-24, a meet in which he took home four medals in the 100 and 200 meter dash, the 800 meter run, and the 400 meter hurdles.

This was Hairston’s second year competing in the Commonwealth Games. He had nerves going in because he had been battling a muscle strain in his leg and had to take some time off from practice.

“I thought that was going to keep me out of competition, but I prayed about it and went to my massage therapist to get it massaged out,” he said. “I was feeling pretty great. I was feeling pretty good. I had to get over the heat. It was so hot this weekend.”

After running the 100 meter finals at 8:15 a.m. on Sunday, Hairston had just a short break before having to run back-to-back-to-back events to finish his day in the late morning Lynchburg heat.

“It was all about staying hydrated,” he said.

The Commonwealth Games was the cherry on top of a successful summer, Hairston said.

“I’m feeling pretty good about this year,” he said. “My goal was to bring all four medals back home and that’s what I did this year.

“It’s all about working hard, staying strong. You’ve got to stay humble, stay healthy all year.”

The 400 meter hurdles is Hairston’s No. 1 event, and probably his favorite. It’s a toss-up between that and the 200 meter dash. He’s a fan of the longer sprint events that take just as much mental preparation as they do physical.

“The 400 is my main event, but I love the 200,” he said. “I love the 400, too. It’s the most intense event in track. You’ve got to know what you’re doing. You want to start off strong and keep that pace the whole time, and the last 200 is all you’ve got left in the tank. That’s one of the reasons I love the 400… It takes a whole lot of hard work.”

Hairston will now likely take some time off to rest and get ready for indoor track, which will start in December. The offseason, for him, is filled with light workouts and time in the weight room, getting stronger and working to prevent injuries.

The next few months are also all about taking time off to spend with family and friends, “then get back to it,” he said.

In preparation, he’ll have help from several coaches across the area who he said are always by his side and providing him with support, including his dad, Rennie Hairston Sr., coaches Valenza Edwards and Derrick McCoy, Patrick & Henry Community College track coach Andre Kidd, and Bassett High School cross country and track coach Kevin Underwood.

Hairston is mostly excited to continue running track meets wherever he can and seeing more and more improvement.

“I enjoy outdoor season more than indoor season because it’s a whole lot of travelling and meeting new people and stuff like that,” and said.

“I’m looking forward to next season. What I’m taking into next season is what I left off from this season. My goal is to get my times down even more and even more and even more. I want to be breaking records and stuff like that. That’s my goal for next season.”

Hairston is hopeful that people in Martinsville and Henry County will see “Track Star Skinny Rennie” chasing his dreams and follow in his footsteps.

“I get a lot of love and support from the area,” he said. “I have a lot of younger ones, even older ones, that say I motivated them.

“Being from a small town, I do this for my city. I love my city… I don’t forget about where I came from. I do this for my city.”