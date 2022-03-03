Martinsville's Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston finishes third at state indoor track meet; PCHS relay finishes 10th

In her last three races in the 55-meter dash, Martinsville High School freshman Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston knocked off a tenth of a second each time she ran.

The Bulldog picked her best time to have her best race on Thursday, coming away with a third place finish at the VHSL Class 2 indoor track state championship.

The 2-day championship event was held at Liberty University.

Mitchell-Hairston’s time of 7.66 in the 55-meter state finals was her best of the season.

“Each time she’s ran she’s shaved off a tenth of a second, which in a race that short is really impressive,” said Martinsville coach Eli Roberson by phone Thursday.

Thursday was Mitchell-Hairston’s first experience at a state track meet, and while she admits there were butterflies, she’s become accustomed to the nerves.

“I get nervous every time I go to a track meet,” she said. “But once the gun went off the nerves went away.

“Nothing felt different… I just ran.”

Mitchell-Hairston was the only Martinsville runner to compete at the state meet.

The Bulldog finished second at the Region 2C championship meet last week at Roanoke College, and was seeded seventh going into states. She improved on that seeding by finishing fourth after the preliminary races on Wednesday.

“This year being as young as she is, she’s really just shown her natural abilities, I think,” Roberson said. “She’s definitely surprised me and Coach (Lynwood) Dodson, but I think she’s surprised herself too.”

The freshman transferred to Martinsville this year. Her previous school had a program for athletics where members of a sports team could get into games for free. Mitchell-Hairston said she wanted to be part of the program, “and track was really the only thing I could do, so I did it.”

Even though Mitchell-Hairston is quiet and laidback, “She’s very gentle, but not when she’s on the track,” Roberson said.

Mitchell-Hairston may still be pretty new to running – the freshman also does long jump and other sprints—she and Roberson agreed the Bulldog has made many improvements in her first season, and the hope is she can carry her experience at her first track meet into the spring outdoor track season and beyond.

“That’s basically the best place she could start,” Roberson said. “I think it’s definitely been a confidence builder for her. Of course being a ninth grader and competing against mostly juniors and seniors, it’s intimidating, but I think she’s had enough experience to kind of settle those nerves. In outdoor, even though the competition is a little bit stiffer, I think she’ll be more comfortable.”

Martinsville’s outdoor track season will begin on March 24 with a meet at Bassett High School.

Until then, Mitchell-Hairston will continue to enjoy her all-state indoor track performance.

“It feels unreal,” she said.

Patrick County relay finishes 10th

The Patrick County High School boys 4x200-meter relay team came away with a 10th place finish at the VHSL Class 2 state championship Thursday at Liberty University.

The relay, consisting of freshman Kayden Gray, senior Seth Clawson, freshman Jordan Harris, and senior Riley Brim, ran 1:44.39 in the championship. The time was more than a full second faster than the 1:45.84 the team ran at the Region 2C championships a week ago.

The relay team was Patrick County’s only competitors at the state meet.

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

