Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

For the second year in a row, Martinsville High School sophomore Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston swept the sprint events at the Region 2C outdoor track and field championships.

Mitchell-Hairston won the region championship in both the girls 100 and 200 meter dash. The Bulldog ran 12.94 seconds in the 100, and 26.54 in the 200.

The wins were two of nine state qualifiers for Martinsville on the day.

Thursday's region championship was held at Christiansburg High School.

The top four finishers in each event qualified for the VHSL Class 2 state finals, and the top six were named to the all-region team.

Mitchell-Hairston was the lead leg of the girls 4x100 meter relay team, alongside Fonshay Moyer, Jakiyah Gravely, and Aubrey Price, that ran 51.65 seconds and finished third.

Martinsville senior Rayshawn Dickerson finished second in the boys 200 meter dash, running 23.08, and third in the boys 100 meter dash with a time of 11.25.

Fellow senior Christian Jones qualified for states with a third place finish in the boys 400 meter dash after running 50.87.

Jones, Marcus Long, Ronnie Jackson, and Jaylon Eggleston also qualified for states with a fourth place finish in the boys 4x400 meter relay after running 3:40.03.

Steffon Evans also qualified for states in the boys 110 meter hurdles with a fourth place finish and a time of 18.22.

Denyiran Hodge ran 45.52 in the boys 300 meter hurdles to also come away with a fourth place finish.

Also at the Region 2C finals, Patrick County had three relay teams, and two individual runners, qualify for states.

The Cougars boys 4x800 meter relay team of Noah Hiatt, Xavier Seda-Torres, Ethan Cobbler, and Moises Cisneros finished second with a time of 8:57.44.

The PCHS girls 4x800 meter relay team of McKensie Williams, Greta Spaeh, Callie Wood, and Sadie Martin ran 11:05.72 to finish third. The girls 4x400 meter relay team of Sadie Martin, McKensie Williams, Greta Spaeh, and Shauntel Hill also finished third with a time of 4:31.45.

Sadie Martin also qualified for states with a third place finish in the girls 800 meter run after running 2:32.64. Moises Cisneros finished fourth in the boys 800 meter run with a time of 2:09.17.

Martinsville had all-region finishes by: Fonshay Moyer (6th, girls triple jump), Marcus Long (6th, boys 400 meter run), and Steffon Evans (5th, boys 300 meter hurdles).

Greta Spaeh was all-region with a fifth place finish in the girls 300 meter hurdles, and Noah Hiatt was all-region in the boys 1,600 meter run after finishing sixth.

Full Martinsville and Patrick County results from the Region 2C championships are listed below.

The VHSL Class 2 Outdoor Track and Field state championship will be held on June 2-3 at James Madison University.

Region 2C Outdoor Track and Field Championship

Thursday at Christiansburg High School

Martinsville results

GIRLS 100 METER DASH

12.94 Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston 1st

15.08 Fonshay Moyer 17th

GIRLS 200 METER DASH

26.54 Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston 1st

28.85 Jakiyah Gravely 10th

30.75 Mallori Lowe 17th

GIRLS 400 METER DASH

1:10.49 Brianna Chigwerewe 9th

1:12.26 Destiny Witcher 11th

GIRLS 4X100 METER RELAY

51.68 Relay Team (Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston, Fonshay Moyer, Jakiyah Gravely, Aubrey Price) 3rd

GIRLS HIGH JUMP

4-4 Yoshikoe Moyer 7th

GIRLS TRIPLE JUMP

31-5 Fonshay Moyer 6th

GIRLS DISCUS

62-5 Mallori Lowe 10th

BOYS 100 METER DASH

11.25 Rayshawn Dickerson 3rd

BOYS 200 METER DASH

23.08 Rayshawn Dickerson 2nd

BOYS 400 METER DASH

50.87 Christian Jones 3rd

54.26 Marcus Long 6th

55.94 Jaylon Eggleston 12th

BOYS 800 METER RUN

2:21.26 Jailen Reynolds 12th

2:35.57 Christopher Talley 15th

BOYS 110 METER HURDLES

18.22 Steffon Evans 4th

BOYS 300 METER HURDLES

45.52 Denyiran Hodge 4th

46.64 Steffon Evans 5th

49.80 Jarime Jones 10th

BOYS 4X400 METER RELAY

3:40.03 Relay Team (Marcus Long, Ronnie Jackson, Jaylon Eggleston, Christian Jones) 4th

BOYS 4X800 METER RELAY

9:34.69 Relay Team (Christian Brooks, Jailen Reynolds, Skyler Spence, Gabe Haley) 7th

BOYS LONG JUMP

18-2 Rayshaun Dickerson 11th

16-10.5 Tayemar Hodge 12th

BOYS TRIPLE JUMP

35-7.5 Denyiran Hodge 9th

BOYS DISCUS

75-10 Chavis Martin 22nd

70-6 Tayemar Hodge 25th

BOYS SHOT PUT

31-8 Chavis Martin 19th

31-3.5 Tayemar Hodge 21st

Patrick County results

GIRLS 100 METER DASH

13.83 Shauntel Hill 13th

15.05 Jazmyne Reynolds 16th

GIRLS 200 METER DASH

28.52 Shauntel Hill 7th

31.57 Jazmyne Reynolds 18th

GIRLS 800 METER RUN

2:32.64 Sadie Martin 3rd

2:49.81 McKensie Williams 7th

GIRLS 300 METER HURDLES

55.51 Greta Spaeh 5th

GIRLS 4X400 METER RELAY

4:31.45 Relay Team (Sadie Martin, McKensie Williams, Greta Spaeh, Shauntel Hill) 3rd

GIRLS 4X800 METER RELAY

11:05.72 Relay Team (McKensie Williams, Greta Spaeh, Callie Wood, Sadie Martin) 3rd

GIRLS DISCUS

76-4 Brandy Quesinberry 7th

56-11 Tara Collins 12th

GIRLS SHOT PUT

21-1 Brandy Quesinberry 12th

18-2.5 Tara Collins 15th

BOYS 100 METER DASH

12.08 Jermaine Penn 14th

12.34 Skyler Conner 18th

13.29 Conner Goad 24th

BOYS 200 METER DASH

25.37 Jermaine Penn 18th

25.65 Jacob Gosnell 19th

27.43 Avone Kidd 26th

BOYS 400 METER DASH

55.59 Skyler Conner 9th

55.86 Dylan Quesinberry 11th

56.14 Ethan Cobbler 13th

BOYS 800 METER RUN

2:09.17 Moises Cisneros 4th

2:17.58 Xavier Seda-Torres 9th

2:19.16 Noah Hiatt 10th

BOYS 1600 METER RUN

5:08.98 Noah Hiatt 6th

5:15.11 William Overby 9th

5:35.02 Brett Foley 11th

BOYS 3200 METER RUN

11:25.90 William Overby 8th

BOYS 4X100 METER RELAY

47.21 Relay Team (Avone Kidd, Jalen Hagwood, David Hernandez, Jermaine Penn) 7th

BOYS 4X400 METER RELAY

3:46.64 Relay Team (Skyler Conner, Dylan Quesinberry, David Hernandez, Moises Cisneros) 7th

BOYS 4X800 METER RELAY

8:57.44 Relay Team (Noah Hiatt, Xavier Seda-Torres, Ethan Cobbler, Moises Cisneros) 2nd

BOYS DISCUS

93-11 Kyle Handy 16th

91-2 Tyrese Penn 19th

76-7 Reggie Brown 21st

BOYS SHOT PUT

39-11 Jalen Hagwood 9th

38-8 Trevor Joyce 12th

24-9 Nicholas Pell 23rd