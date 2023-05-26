For the second year in a row, Martinsville High School sophomore Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston swept the sprint events at the Region 2C outdoor track and field championships.
Mitchell-Hairston won the region championship in both the girls 100 and 200 meter dash. The Bulldog ran 12.94 seconds in the 100, and 26.54 in the 200.
The wins were two of nine state qualifiers for Martinsville on the day.
Thursday's region championship was held at Christiansburg High School.
The top four finishers in each event qualified for the VHSL Class 2 state finals, and the top six were named to the all-region team.
Mitchell-Hairston was the lead leg of the girls 4x100 meter relay team, alongside Fonshay Moyer, Jakiyah Gravely, and Aubrey Price, that ran 51.65 seconds and finished third.
People are also reading…
Martinsville senior Rayshawn Dickerson finished second in the boys 200 meter dash, running 23.08, and third in the boys 100 meter dash with a time of 11.25.
Fellow senior Christian Jones qualified for states with a third place finish in the boys 400 meter dash after running 50.87.
Jones, Marcus Long, Ronnie Jackson, and Jaylon Eggleston also qualified for states with a fourth place finish in the boys 4x400 meter relay after running 3:40.03.
Steffon Evans also qualified for states in the boys 110 meter hurdles with a fourth place finish and a time of 18.22.
Denyiran Hodge ran 45.52 in the boys 300 meter hurdles to also come away with a fourth place finish.
Also at the Region 2C finals, Patrick County had three relay teams, and two individual runners, qualify for states.
The Cougars boys 4x800 meter relay team of Noah Hiatt, Xavier Seda-Torres, Ethan Cobbler, and Moises Cisneros finished second with a time of 8:57.44.
The PCHS girls 4x800 meter relay team of McKensie Williams, Greta Spaeh, Callie Wood, and Sadie Martin ran 11:05.72 to finish third. The girls 4x400 meter relay team of Sadie Martin, McKensie Williams, Greta Spaeh, and Shauntel Hill also finished third with a time of 4:31.45.
Sadie Martin also qualified for states with a third place finish in the girls 800 meter run after running 2:32.64. Moises Cisneros finished fourth in the boys 800 meter run with a time of 2:09.17.
Martinsville had all-region finishes by: Fonshay Moyer (6th, girls triple jump), Marcus Long (6th, boys 400 meter run), and Steffon Evans (5th, boys 300 meter hurdles).
Greta Spaeh was all-region with a fifth place finish in the girls 300 meter hurdles, and Noah Hiatt was all-region in the boys 1,600 meter run after finishing sixth.
Full Martinsville and Patrick County results from the Region 2C championships are listed below.
The VHSL Class 2 Outdoor Track and Field state championship will be held on June 2-3 at James Madison University.
Region 2C Outdoor Track and Field Championship
Thursday at Christiansburg High School
Martinsville results
GIRLS 100 METER DASH
12.94 Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston 1st
15.08 Fonshay Moyer 17th
GIRLS 200 METER DASH
26.54 Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston 1st
28.85 Jakiyah Gravely 10th
30.75 Mallori Lowe 17th
GIRLS 400 METER DASH
1:10.49 Brianna Chigwerewe 9th
1:12.26 Destiny Witcher 11th
GIRLS 4X100 METER RELAY
51.68 Relay Team (Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston, Fonshay Moyer, Jakiyah Gravely, Aubrey Price) 3rd
GIRLS HIGH JUMP
4-4 Yoshikoe Moyer 7th
GIRLS TRIPLE JUMP
31-5 Fonshay Moyer 6th
GIRLS DISCUS
62-5 Mallori Lowe 10th
BOYS 100 METER DASH
11.25 Rayshawn Dickerson 3rd
BOYS 200 METER DASH
23.08 Rayshawn Dickerson 2nd
BOYS 400 METER DASH
50.87 Christian Jones 3rd
54.26 Marcus Long 6th
55.94 Jaylon Eggleston 12th
BOYS 800 METER RUN
2:21.26 Jailen Reynolds 12th
2:35.57 Christopher Talley 15th
BOYS 110 METER HURDLES
18.22 Steffon Evans 4th
BOYS 300 METER HURDLES
45.52 Denyiran Hodge 4th
46.64 Steffon Evans 5th
49.80 Jarime Jones 10th
BOYS 4X400 METER RELAY
3:40.03 Relay Team (Marcus Long, Ronnie Jackson, Jaylon Eggleston, Christian Jones) 4th
BOYS 4X800 METER RELAY
9:34.69 Relay Team (Christian Brooks, Jailen Reynolds, Skyler Spence, Gabe Haley) 7th
BOYS LONG JUMP
18-2 Rayshaun Dickerson 11th
16-10.5 Tayemar Hodge 12th
BOYS TRIPLE JUMP
35-7.5 Denyiran Hodge 9th
BOYS DISCUS
75-10 Chavis Martin 22nd
70-6 Tayemar Hodge 25th
BOYS SHOT PUT
31-8 Chavis Martin 19th
31-3.5 Tayemar Hodge 21st
Patrick County results
GIRLS 100 METER DASH
13.83 Shauntel Hill 13th
15.05 Jazmyne Reynolds 16th
GIRLS 200 METER DASH
28.52 Shauntel Hill 7th
31.57 Jazmyne Reynolds 18th
GIRLS 800 METER RUN
2:32.64 Sadie Martin 3rd
2:49.81 McKensie Williams 7th
GIRLS 300 METER HURDLES
55.51 Greta Spaeh 5th
GIRLS 4X400 METER RELAY
4:31.45 Relay Team (Sadie Martin, McKensie Williams, Greta Spaeh, Shauntel Hill) 3rd
GIRLS 4X800 METER RELAY
11:05.72 Relay Team (McKensie Williams, Greta Spaeh, Callie Wood, Sadie Martin) 3rd
GIRLS DISCUS
76-4 Brandy Quesinberry 7th
56-11 Tara Collins 12th
GIRLS SHOT PUT
21-1 Brandy Quesinberry 12th
18-2.5 Tara Collins 15th
BOYS 100 METER DASH
12.08 Jermaine Penn 14th
12.34 Skyler Conner 18th
13.29 Conner Goad 24th
BOYS 200 METER DASH
25.37 Jermaine Penn 18th
25.65 Jacob Gosnell 19th
27.43 Avone Kidd 26th
BOYS 400 METER DASH
55.59 Skyler Conner 9th
55.86 Dylan Quesinberry 11th
56.14 Ethan Cobbler 13th
BOYS 800 METER RUN
2:09.17 Moises Cisneros 4th
2:17.58 Xavier Seda-Torres 9th
2:19.16 Noah Hiatt 10th
BOYS 1600 METER RUN
5:08.98 Noah Hiatt 6th
5:15.11 William Overby 9th
5:35.02 Brett Foley 11th
BOYS 3200 METER RUN
11:25.90 William Overby 8th
BOYS 4X100 METER RELAY
47.21 Relay Team (Avone Kidd, Jalen Hagwood, David Hernandez, Jermaine Penn) 7th
BOYS 4X400 METER RELAY
3:46.64 Relay Team (Skyler Conner, Dylan Quesinberry, David Hernandez, Moises Cisneros) 7th
BOYS 4X800 METER RELAY
8:57.44 Relay Team (Noah Hiatt, Xavier Seda-Torres, Ethan Cobbler, Moises Cisneros) 2nd
BOYS DISCUS
93-11 Kyle Handy 16th
91-2 Tyrese Penn 19th
76-7 Reggie Brown 21st
BOYS SHOT PUT
39-11 Jalen Hagwood 9th
38-8 Trevor Joyce 12th
24-9 Nicholas Pell 23rd