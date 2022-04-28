Miles in Martinsville hosting SOVAH Sup Run on May 7

Miles in Martinsville will be conducting the SOVAH Super Run 5K and 8K on May 7 in Martinsville.

The race is the spring event for the local Youth in Motion program, designed to inspire young girls and boys to be joyful, healthy, and confident by using a fun, experience-based curriculum and creatively integrating running into their lives. The race will include the participation of a significant number of youngsters along with their coaches and mentors.

The races start and finish at the corner of Susan Lane and Indian Trail in Martinsville, and runners will follow a course that circles scenic Lake Lanier. Both races are run on area paved streets. A course map with details can be found at www.MilesInMartinsville.com

SOVAH Health, a long time Miles in Martinsville Title Sponsor, chose to support and focus on this race in particular.

“Sovah Health is excited about joining forces with Miles in Martinsville to present the SOVAH Super Run 5K-8K and we are pleased to help offer this opportunity for many people to enjoy a healthy activity together that improves the well-being and overall health of our community, a spokesperson for the hospital said in a release from Miles in Martinsville. "This directly impacts the hospital’s mission of making communities healthier."

Information for how to pre-register for the race can be found on the Miles in Martinsville website. Participants may pick up their packets with race bibs on Friday, May 6 from noon-6 p.m. at the Martinsville YMCA (3 Starling Avenue), and from 6:30-7:30 a.m. on race day at the Druid Hills School System Office. Race day registration is also available at these times.

Runners are strongly encouraged to pre-register online.

Races start promptly at 8 a.m.

Miles in Martinsville conducts a series of six races throughout the year with this effort being supported by numerous community sponsors. Full details on the SOVAH Super Run 5K-8K and other Miles in Martinsville events can be found on the organization's website.