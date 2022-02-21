Miles in Martinsville hosts annual Nail the Rail 9-miler

Miles in Martinsville conducted its annual NAIL the RAIL 9-miler and RUN the RAIL 5-miler foot races on Saturday.

The original Nail the Rail name was given when Race Director, Brad Kinkema, had a brainstorm while running on the Dick & Willie Passage Trail. His idea was to challenge faster competitors to simply start at one end of the Dick & Willie Passage Rail Trail, run to the other end and then back in under one hour. Those accomplishing that feat were deemed to have “Nailed the Rail”. The concept has now expanded to include age adjusted target times for older runners. In 2020, the Run the Rail 5-miler option was added for runners who prefer the shorter events.

Runners who “Nail the Rail” receive a gold painted railroad spike for their efforts, in addition to standard finish placement awards. Kinkema said that the depth of field for the 2022 event was excellent. Most years only one or two of the runners actually meet that one hour time challenge. Under perfect blue skies and ideal temperatures, this year’s event saw eight runners completing the nine mile course in times ranging from 51-59 minutes.

In addition, another four runners met challenging time targets for their respective age groups.

This year was made more interesting by the stories of two runners who chose a unique path to nailing the rail. Andrew Parkins ran the course in under 60 minutes…as a warm-up. Then ran the race itself, finishing second overall and nailing the rail again.

Randy Shelton worked the night before the event, got in his car at 4 a.m. and drove from Richmond to register at 8 a.m. He also nailed the rail.

The men’s division of the 9-miler was led by Bryan Swann, from Roanoke, in a time of 51:44.

Second place was garnered by former winner, Andrew Parkins, of Salem in 53:22. Greensboro’s Danny McCormick finished third in 53:47.

The 9-miler women’s division was won by Winston Salem’s Alicia Rider in 63:19. Megan Chilton finished second in 66:46 and Julie Moore, of Roanoke, got third in 72:55.

The five mile event also produced fast times and was led by a group of young runners. The women’s division was won by 11-year-old Mariah Reed, from Christiansburg, who finished the race in 35:06.

Cynthia Ketron and Jill Friedrichs finished second and third respectively in times of 43:17 and 44:13.

The men in the 5-mile race were led by 13-year-old Thomas Fulcher, of Collinsville, in 31:44. Masters runner R. J. Scott finished second in 32:53. He was followed by 19-year-old Jake Arnold in 33:55.

This event was electronically timed by Run Roanoke. Race times are precise with runners wearing race bibs with attached electronic chips which triggers their race time to start when they cross the starting line and stop when they cross the finish line. Full race results can be viewed on their website at https://www.runroanoke.com or by visiting the Miles in Martinsville website at http://www.milesinmartinsville.com.

Friedrichs Family Eye Center was a presenting sponsor for the event.

Miles in Martinsville is an arm of the Martinsville-Henry County Family YMCA and conducts six race events throughout the year. The race series is made possible through the support of many corporate sponsors, led by Title Sponsors: VisitMartinsville, SOVAH Health, and Friedrichs Family Eye Center. Information on Miles in Martinsville events and a full list of sponsors can be found by visiting their website at www.milesinmartinsville.com.